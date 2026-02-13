GIC and Coatue lead $30bn investment round in Anthropic. Credit: Photo For Everything/Shutterstock.com.

Anthropic has completed a $30bn Series G funding round, led by GIC and Coatue, which values the company at $380bn after investment.

Key participants in the round include D. E. Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, MGX and others. The round also included previously announced contributions from Microsoft and Nvidia.

Funding from the Series G round will be used to expand infrastructure for Claude across major cloud services including Amazon Web Services (Bedrock), Google Cloud (Vertex AI) and Microsoft Azure (Foundry). Anthropic operates its models on a variety of hardware platforms such as AWS Trainium chips, Google TPUs and Nvidia GPUs to optimise workloads for each environment.

The company reported annual revenue run-rate has reached $14bn in less than three years since it began earning revenue. It stated that this figure has multiplied more than tenfold every year over the same period.

According to Anthropic’s data, the growth is linked to increasing adoption among enterprises and developers.

Customers spending over $100,000 annually on Claude have increased by a factor of seven over the past year. Initially starting with single-use cases such as API access or Claude Code, businesses are now broadening implementation across different organisational functions.

Two years ago only a dozen customers spent more than $1m each year and today more than 500 organisations do so. Anthropic says eight out of the Fortune 10 companies are now using Claude.

Claude Code became generally available in May 2025 and its revenue run-rate now exceeds $2.5bn. Revenue from Claude Code has more than doubled since early 2026 and the number of weekly active users has also doubled since January this year.

Business subscriptions to Claude Code have increased fourfold since the beginning of 2026 and enterprise clients now represent over half of all Claude Code revenue. The platform’s application extends beyond coding to areas like financial analysis, sales operations, cybersecurity and research.

Anthropic chief financial officer Krishna Rao said: “Whether it is entrepreneurs, startups, or the world’s largest enterprises, the message from our customers is the same: Claude is increasingly becoming critical to how businesses work.

“This fundraising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on.”

Anthropic launched more than thirty new products and features in January 2026 alone including Cowork which is designed to bring Claude Code’s capabilities to knowledge-based tasks across various departments such as sales, legal and finance through eleven open-source plugins.

The company expanded into healthcare and life sciences during this period by making its enterprise solution available to organisations subject to HIPAA regulations.

Coatue founder and portfolio manager Philippe Laffont said: “Since our initial investment in 2025, Anthropic’s focus on agentic coding and enterprise-grade AI systems has accelerated its progress toward large-scale adoption.

“The team’s ability to rapidly scale its offerings further positions Anthropic as a leader in a highly competitive AI market.”

Earlier this month, Anthropic made Opus 4.6 available with updates focused on coding workflows and long-context processing including a beta version supporting a one million token context window. Opus 4.6 is accessible on claude.ai via API integration as well as through all major cloud platforms.

The company claimed that the model offers improvements over previous versions for code planning and review tasks as well as reliability in larger projects and enhanced error detection.