Top tweets on Covid-19 by technology influencers in Q1 2021

1. Antonio Guterres’ tweet on incorporating emerging technologies in Covid-19 recovery plans to reduce inequalities

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of United Nations, shared an article on the need to incorporate new and emerging technologies in coronavirus recovery plans to bridge the inequalities between developed and underdeveloped countries. New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, 5G, robotics, and nanotechnology are estimated to represent a market worth $3.2tn by 2025, according to UNCTAD’s Technology and Innovation Report 2021.

Countries in North America and Europe are ready to adapt these technologies, while those in Africa and other underdeveloped regions are ill-prepared. The report highlighted that governments of developing countries should incorporate policies that help in adopting these innovative technologies, while preparing their Covid-19 recovery plans.

Developing countries will first need to ensure universal internet access to provide its citizens with the opportunities to master the skills needed for these technologies. They also need to adopt these technologies, while participating in international debates over the effect of these technologies and regulatory regimes.

#COVID19 has highlighted a yawning gap in access to digital tools, including vast gender disparities. To profit fully from the technological revolution, we must urgently close the digital divide keeping millions from reaching their potential. https://t.co/tiIUDSQ6cH pic.twitter.com/azikeTnpGM — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 26, 2021

2. Achin Steiner’s tweet on UNDP providing digital support to nations to overcome Covid-19

Achin Steiner, administrator at United Nations Development Program (UNDP), tweeted on the organisation supporting more than 70 countries worldwide in their digital transformation, following the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. UNDP first undertook the digital transformation itself by shifting its complete workforce to online in a span of six days, before enabling international governments to digitise their essential services.

UNDP is helping governments in improving the lives of people affected by the pandemic and building a better future by providing digital support. It is taking the all-inclusive approach in this journey, ensuring that citizens across the globe reap the benefits of digital transformation.

In 2020, at least 70 countries sought & received @UNDP’s digital support. #DigitalTransformation is becoming part of #UNDP family’s DNA, driven by govts' demand, to better respond to #COVID-19 improving people's lives & to the opportunities of tomorrow. #NextGenUNDP #UNDPEB pic.twitter.com/1iG9O9SgWd — Achim Steiner (@ASteiner) February 2, 2021

3. Andre Picard’s tweet on Canada’s technological challenges in tracking Covid-19 vaccines

Andre Picard, health columnist at The Globe and Mail, shared an article on lack of barcode technology in Canada for scanning and tracking Covid-19 vaccines, which can help in reducing errors and improving efficiency. The World Health Organization has also encouraged the use of the technology to fight counterfeiting and improve efficiency.

The issue brings into focus Canada’s obsolete health infrastructure, despite easy accessibility of barcode technology in virtually every cell phone and tablet. While countries like the US are using barcode technology for scanning vaccine doses, some provinces in Canada are keeping a track of supplies by updating spreadsheets manually.

Canada requires a modern vaccination database to fully utilise its barcode capability and fix the technological gap. Some companies in Canada such as Okaki have already developed a vaccination tracking system with barcode technology and is currently providing the system to 100 First Nations health services and private pharmacies.

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on robots curbing the spread of coronavirus in South Korea

Ronald van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of Intelligent World, an influencer network of experts and analysts, shared a video about a cafe in South Korea using robots as staffers to ensure patrons are not infected by Covid-19. The cafe employed robots to take orders, serve food and a self-driving vehicle as waiter, while only one human was hired for refilling food and cleaning.

Vision Semicon, a tech firm, and a government-run science institute, collaborated for creating the robot and plan to provide these robots to 30 cafes in 2021. However, there is a fear of technology replacing human jobs as machines will be capable of performing more than 50% of labour globally by 2025. Experts predict that 42% of job losses triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic could translate into permanent retrenchments.

5. Scott Santens’ tweet on automation replacing human jobs

Scott Santens, senior advisor for Humanity Forward Foundation, a charitable organisation, shared an article on Covid-19 pandemic replacing human jobs with technology and automation. Around 43% of American companies are considering cutting down jobs as they are incorporating technology into their businesses.

The shift to automation could create around 97 million new categories of jobs, as businesses anticipate that 40% of employees would require skill upgradation. The workplace disruption triggered by the pandemic is compelling governments to increase expenditure on workforce training although the existing programmes are inadequate and underfunded.

The House Education and Labor Committee declared that US Congress has spent only $345m in workforce development, to tackle the disruption in job market created by coronavirus pandemic compared to $6bn invested during the Great Recession. While the pandemic creates new jobs, it is essential to provide the right tools to workers particularly minority workers to find jobs, the article noted.

“We’ve fast-forwarded 10 years of change in the space of less than 10 months… 43% of businesses anticipate reducing their workforce because of new technology… Covid-19 has caused 7 out of 10 boards of directors to accelerate their digital business." 🙄

https://t.co/P2gyoDUPYQ pic.twitter.com/z8bI5ReQd2 — Scott Santens 🧢🏄‍♂️ (@scottsantens) February 6, 2021

