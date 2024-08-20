Co-founder Julia Carpenter invented the Apheros metal foam manufacturing process. Credit: Apheros

A woman-led start-up, Apheros, has secured $1.85m to fund its unique manufacturing process for high-performance liquid cooling.

The Swiss company has secured funding to cool down data centres using high performance cooling systems for the high-power computing industry.

As a specialist in thermal management, Apheros’ high-performance metal foams maximise heat dissipation, optimise fluid flow, and reduce energy consumption, to address challenges faced by industry.

Founded in 2023, the company is led by one of Switzerland’s Top 10 “Founders to Watch” Julia Carpenter, and Gaëlle Andreatta, who has over 16 years of experience in R&D, tech transfer, and start-up development.

Julia Carpenter, co-founder and CEO of Apheros said: “Our technology has the potential to set new industry standards and significantly reduce the environmental impact of cooling solutions worldwide.

“This funding round will allow us to advance our mission of helping our customers achieve superior thermal performance, increase energy efficiency, and contribute to a greener future. Immediately, we will expand production, increase R&D and bring state-of-the-art solutions to a broader market.”

It is estimated that by 2030, six percent of global energy consumption will be used specifically for cooling data centres to meet the demand for extra computational power.

Venture capital firm Founderful led the pre-seed funding round with founding partner Lukas Weder calling the cooling process “groundbreaking”.

More efficient cooling systems are needed to overcome current energy shortages in the sector and to support companies in reaching ambitious climate protection goals.

Gaëlle Andreatta said: “AI development is driving exponential growth in data center energy consumption and inefficient cooling is the main culprit. With our customers we are redefining thermal management.”

The Apheros manufacturing process creates unique foam structures with completely open porosity and unparalleled surface area, surpassing traditional solutions by a factor of one thousand, this translates into strong heat transfer and flow properties.

Apheros aims to be the catalyst for a move towards a more sustainable future through materials innovation and hopes its process will become the gold-standard for high-performance liquid cooling.