The partnership is part of Apple’s broader plan to accelerate domestic manufacturing through its AMP initiative. Credit: Prathmesh T/Shutterstock.com.

Apple has entered into a new multiyear agreement with Broadcom to design and manufacture custom silicon components and wireless connectivity technologies for its products, with the deal expected to exceed $30bn.

The collaboration includes plans to produce over 15 billion chips in the US and support several hundred American jobs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Broadcom will expand and modernise its manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. This will be enabled by a $1.5bn capital expenditure investment, with the facility producing advanced radio frequency components including film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) filters, as well as wireless technologies utilised in Apple devices.

Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan said: “Broadcom is proud to continue to work with Apple after decades of success together, and we share a strong commitment to American innovation.

“With Apple’s newest commitment, we’re pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world.”

This partnership is part of Apple’s broader plan, first announced last year, to accelerate domestic manufacturing through its American Manufacturing Program (AMP). Apple described this deal as its largest AMP commitment to date.

The agreement with Broadcom is one aspect of Apple’s ongoing pledge to invest $600bn in the US economy over a four-year period. The investment is intended to strengthen the country’s manufacturing base, support technology development, and generate new jobs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation.

“The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our investments in US-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Earlier in the year, Apple expanded the American Manufacturing Program by bringing in new partners including Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics. These companies will work on the manufacturing of essential materials and components in the US, with Apple setting aside $400m for these initiatives through to 2030.

Apple’s programme also features initial partners such as Amkor, Applied Materials, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments. Each is contributing towards boosting advanced manufacturing capacity in the US and increasing the resilience of Apple’s domestic supply chain.

TDK, a long-standing supplier for Apple, will for the first time produce sensors for Apple in the US. Over a 30-year partnership, the two companies have worked on technologies including tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors, which play a role in iPhone camera stabilisation.

TDK’s US facility will ship TMR sensors globally, further increasing the volume of chips sourced from US manufacturers by Apple.

Apple, Bosch, and TSMC are collaborating to produce integrated circuits at TSMC’s Washington-based facility to support Bosch’s new sensing hardware for Apple devices. These circuits are integral to functionalities such as Crash Detection and Activity tracking.

Further manufacturing efforts include Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries teaming up to establish new semiconductor processes at the Malta, New York facility, with new US-based silicon processes underpinning technologies such as Face ID in Apple products. Qnity Electronics and HD MicroSystems are also contributing materials and technologies central to semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production for Apple’s supply chain.

Separately, in May 2026, Apple agreed to a $250m settlement in a lawsuit filed by Peter Landsheft in 2024. The case, brought before a federal court in California, alleged that Apple’s marketing led consumers to expect the immediate availability of AI features marketed as Apple Intelligence with the release of the iPhone 16.

The settlement, which remains subject to judicial approval, covers customers in the US who purchased an iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025.