Israeli startup TrueMeeting snapped up by Apple. Credit: Prathmesh T / Shutterstock.com

Apple has acquired Israeli startup TrueMeeting, a firm engaged in developing digital avatar technology for video calls and augmented reality.

The acquisition, which occurred in January 2025, aims to advance the capabilities of Apple’s Vision Pro smart glasses, released in 2024. This deal, which was not officially announced by Apple, was authorised by the Israeli Competition Authority earlier in 2025, reported Israeli daily financial newspaper Globes.

TrueMeeting’s technology leverages smartphone scanning to create digital avatars that replicate users’ facial movements and expressions in real time. This innovation is intended to improve virtual interactions by providing a more lifelike representation in digital meetings.

Apple plans to implement this technology into the Personas feature of its Vision Pro glasses, addressing user feedback about previous iterations lacking realism.

Persona uses machine learning to create real-time digital representations of users, reflecting facial expressions and hand movements. It is compatible with third-party apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex, according to Apple.

TrueMeeting, originally known as CommonGround, was founded by industry veterans Amir Bassan-Eskanazi and Ran Oz.

Before being acquired by Apple, the company raised $45m (NIS149m) from investors including Grove Ventures, Matrix Partners, StageOne Ventures, and private backers like Check Point founder Gil Shwed.

Post-acquisition, around 20 of TrueMeeting’s employees will integrate into Apple’s development centre in Israel. Financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed.

This acquisition aligns with Apple’s history of integrating Israeli innovations to enhance its product offerings. Previous acquisitions include Anobit Technologies in 2011 and PrimeSense in 2013, each contributing significant technological advancements such as flash memory optimisation and motion-sensing capabilities.

Other notable Israeli acquisitions feature LinX Computational Imaging in 2015, RealFace in 2017, and Camerai in 2019.

In June 2025, Apple introduced new Apple Intelligence features aimed at enriching user experience across its device ecosystem, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro.

These features provide functionalities like Live Translation and updates to visual intelligence. The enhancements are currently available for testing and are expected to be rolled out this autumn.