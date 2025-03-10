Apple’s Apple Intelligence features included AI-driven enhancements. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Apple has delayed the rollout of its anticipated “more personalised Siri” experience, which is part of the company’s Apple Intelligence initiative.

On a post in Daring Fireball, the tech giant said that the delivery of these new Siri features would “take us longer than we thought,” with the expectation now set for the “coming year.”

Initially, Apple had projected the features would be available in 2025.

Apple’s Jacqueline Roy was cited by the blog as saying: “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT.

“We’ve also been working on a more personalised Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

In 2024, Apple said that its Apple Intelligence features included AI-driven enhancements such as the capability to rewrite emails and summarise a cluttered inbox.

It also includes improvements aimed at enabling Siri to navigate and perform tasks within apps by accessing information on Apple devices.

To support these AI features while upholding its privacy commitments, Apple has been constructing a new cloud computing infrastructure powered by its own chips, reported Reuters.

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, currently processes 1.5 billion user requests daily.

In February 2025, Apple disclosed plans to invest more than $500bn in the US over the next four years.

This includes a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston, scheduled to open in 2026, which will produce servers for Apple Intelligence and is expected to generate thousands of jobs.

The 250,000ft² facility will be part of a broader investment that also doubles the company’s US advanced manufacturing fund to $10bn.