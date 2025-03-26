In August 2024, Apple addressed EU regulatory concerns with the Apple app store change to revise how users choose browser options. Credit: chainarong06/Shutterstock.com

Apple is set to avoid a potential fine and an EU order regarding its browser options on iPhones, following the tech giant making changes to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to sources, the European Commission (EC), which began its investigation in March 2024, is expected to conclude its probe by the end of March 2025.

The investigation focused on concerns that Apple’s web browser design on iPhones might prevent users from switching to rival browsers or search engines.

In August 2024, Apple addressed EU regulatory concerns with the Apple app store change to revise how users choose browser options in the EU.

The DMA, which came into effect in May 2023, is designed to enhance competition in the digital market by making it easier for users to switch between online services such as social media platforms, internet browsers, and app stores.

The regulation aims to curb the dominance of large technology firms and create fairer conditions for smaller competitors.

Under the act, companies found in breach of DMA rules can face penalties of up to 10% of their global annual revenue.

The EC’s decision to close the investigation will coincide with fines imposed on Apple and Meta Platforms for DMA violations, alongside orders to comply with the legislation.

In another case involving Apple, the issue pertains to whether the company restricts app developers from informing users about offers outside its App Store without charge.

Meanwhile, the Meta case involves its no-ads subscription service in Europe, launched in November 2023, which has faced criticism from rivals and users, with regulators insisting on free alternative options.