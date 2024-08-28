Apple has recently made job reductions within its online services group, affecting about 100 positions, reports Bloomberg.
The impacted employees were part of various teams under the supervision of senior vice president Eddy Cue.
The announcement was made to the employees on 27 August 2024.
According to the sources, the layoffs included engineering roles, with significant cuts in the team handling the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore.
Other services teams, such as the one overseeing Apple News, also experienced layoffs.
Despite the reductions, Apple Books is still expected to receive new features, while Apple News remains a focus for the company, the sources said.
Layoffs at Apple are uncommon; however, the company has conducted at least four rounds of job cuts in 2024.
Earlier in the year, the company terminated hundreds of positions following the closure of its self-driving car initiative and a microLED display project, as well as a team based in San Diego.
The company’s services division has been a key growth area, contributing over 22% of the company’s sales in the last fiscal year, a significant increase from less than 10% a decade earlier.
This growth has helped offset variable demand for Apple’s hardware products.
Many of the job cuts occurred within the applications organisation led by vice president Roger Rosner.
A company representative declined to comment on the news, the report said.
Employees were given a 60-day period to secure alternative roles within Apple before facing termination.
As some employees were involved in multiple projects, the impact of the layoffs extended to other areas as well.
In comparison to Apple’s job cuts, other technology companies are reducing their workforces more substantially.
Cisco Systems is cutting about 7% of its workforce, while Intel is eliminating more than 15% of its positions.
Earlier in the same week, Klarna, a finance and payments firm, announced hundreds of job cuts with further reductions anticipated due to the implementation of artificial intelligence.