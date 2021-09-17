Apple announced a bunch of devices at its latest ‘California Streaming’ keynote on September 14 – the iPhone 13 series, the Watch Series 7, the iPad 9, and the iPad Mini 6.

The iPhone 13 is Apple’s second 5G phone series and a welcome addition for legacy iOS consumers looking to upgrade. Apple is doubling its 5G support to 200 carriers and 60 countries, which will expand the reach of 5G iPhones, aid faster adoption of 5G, and encourage phone upgrades. The phones include the latest A15 Bionic chip, which is reported to be 50% faster than its competition, improved durability with a ceramic shield display, a bigger battery, and camera and video upgrades, including the addition of ProMotion refresh on the Pro models, which should encourage upgrades.

Apple’s iPhones are its biggest revenue generators, accounting for 40% to 50% of the company’s overall returns, and Apple has a substantial installed base waiting to upgrade. With massive US operator promotions offering the phones for $0 to $100, the iPhone 13 will continue the 5G supercycle that started with the iPhone 12.

The Watch 7 series is Apple’ eighth iteration of smartwatches and comes with a bigger display and increased durability. It also includes a full keyboard which increases functionality. Apple’s smartwatches have increased in significance to the company – they bring in double-digit growth and are an integral cog in enabling Apple’s Services, which is Apple’s second-largest revenue stream at 19% after iPhones.

The new $399+ Watch 7 along with the $279 Watch SE and the legacy Watch 3 that is still available at $199 will help Apple cement its lead in the smartwatch market, which is expected to reach revenues of $64 billion by 2030, according to GlobalData. Meanwhile, rival giants Samsung and Google have had to merge their smartwatch platforms to come up with a watch to challenge Apple’s might in wearables.

Among the other devices announced were a $329+ iPad 9 refresh and the delayed $499+ iPad Mini 6. Expected to launch in March 2021, the iPad Mini 6 finally made an appearance six months later, thanks to the current component shortage which even a behemoth like Apple has not been able to escape.

But both the iPad and the iPad Mini come with strong updates. The iPad 9 adds the older A13 chip, but the Mini 6 comes with better camera tech and the latest A15 Bionic chip, putting its performance on par with the iPhone 13, Apple’s latest flagship. Both tablets include Apple Pencil support – the iPad Mini 6 supports the latest Apple Pencil 2 – and 5G connectivity, which opens additional revenue streams for operators offering the tablets.