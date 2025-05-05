Apple’s initial reluctance to use AI in consumer software has shifted with advancements in large language models. Credit: VTT Studio/Shutterstock.

Apple is collaborating with Anthropic to create a new AI-powered “vibe-coding” platform, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The new platform will be designed to assist programmers in writing, editing, and testing code.

It is an updated version of Apple’s Xcode software, integrating Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet model, the sources told the publication.

The initiative is currently being rolled out internally, with no decision yet on a public launch.

The collaboration shows Apple’s use of AI to streamline its internal workflows and modernise product development.

Its approach mirrors those of companies such as Windsurf and Anysphere, which provide advanced AI coding assistants.

Previously, Apple announced Swift Assist, an AI-powered coding tool for Xcode, intended for a 2024 release.

However, it was not deployed due to internal concerns about its reliability.

The partnership with Anthropic acknowledges the need for external expertise, with potential for both systems to complement each other.

Anthropic’s Claude model is recognised for its programming capabilities.

The new Apple tool features a chat interface for code requests and alterations and can test user interfaces and manage bug fixes.

Apple and Anthropic representatives declined to comment on the development, the report added.

The move highlights Apple’s increased openness to external partnerships after challenges in developing in-house technology.

Although Apple has generally avoided third-party models, it has a deal with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Siri and plans to integrate Google’s Gemini later this year.

Apple’s Intelligence platform, featuring custom emoji and writing tools, is largely based on internally developed models.

The company is gradually deploying the new coding software to its engineers, with potential for a broader release to third-party developers if successful.

For Anthropic, this partnership with Apple represents a significant opportunity, especially if the tool is eventually made available externally.

Anthropic also collaborates with Amazon to enhance Alexa+ assistant capabilities. Previously, Apple considered Google and OpenAI for a Siri AI partnership before choosing ChatGPT.

AI coding technology is gaining traction, with OpenAI reportedly in talks to acquire Windsurf for about $3bn.