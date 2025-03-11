Apple’s user interface team, led by Alan Dye, is overseeing the redesign. Credit: VTT Studio/Shutterstock.

Apple is set to introduce a significant software overhaul for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac, aiming to create a consistent interface across devices.

This transformation will update icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, aligning them with the Vision Pro’s software design, reported Bloomberg.

In February, France-based Dassault Systèmes collaborated with Apple to integrate Apple Vision Pro into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, enhancing immersive spatial experiences within the 3D UNIV+RSES for manufacturing, life sciences, and urban planning.

The software revamp, due later this year, is part of Apple’s strategy to simplify device navigation and control.

The changes, code-named “Luck” for iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, and “Cheer” for macOS 16, are expected to be the most significant updates since iOS 7 in 2013 and Big Sur in 2020.

Apple’s revenue has slowed post-pandemic, and the company hopes this interface overhaul will boost demand.

The updates are anticipated to be a highlight at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, potentially diverting attention from its delayed AI upgrades for Siri.

A primary goal of the overhaul is to unify the look of Apple’s operating systems.

Currently, applications, icons, and window styles differ across macOS, iOS, and visionOS, creating a disjointed user experience.

However, Apple will maintain separate operating systems for Macs and iPads, believing this approach encourages consumers to purchase both devices.

VisionOS, developed for Apple’s mixed-reality headset, introduces circular app icons, simplified windows, and 3D depth, though some elements won’t transfer to iOS and macOS due to their 2D nature.

Despite the mixed-reality headset’s lacklustre sales, its innovative software features are expected to influence other Apple devices.

Apple’s software engineering and user interface teams, led by longtime executive Alan Dye, are focusing on this upgrade.