Apple’s updated terms allow developers in the EU App Store to promote digital goods or services at their preferred destinations. Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock.

Apple has updated its App Store rules and fees in the European Union (EU) following an order from the antitrust regulators to eliminate barriers preventing customers from making purchases outside the store.

Recently, a Netherlands court ruled that Apple abused its dominant position by imposing unfair conditions on dating app providers in its App Store.

In April 2025, the European Commission (EC) fined Apple €500m ($568.7m) and Meta €200m ($274.8m) for Digital Markets Act (DMA) violations, the first such penalties under the regulation aimed at ensuring fair competition and user choice.

The EC launched investigations into Apple’s App Store rules and Meta’s advertising model in March 2024.

These updates, focused on enhancing developer flexibility and user choice, cover communication and promotion of offers, business terms, and user experience improvements for apps in the EU.

Apple’s updated terms now permit developers with apps in the EU storefronts of the App Store to communicate and promote offers for digital goods or services at destinations of their choosing.

“The destination can be a website, alternative app marketplace, or another app, and can be accessed outside the app or within the app via a web view or native experience,” Apple stated.

Apps adopting these options will face new business terms, including an initial acquisition fee, a store services fee, and, for those under the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement (EU) Addendum, a Core Technology Commission (CTC).

Apple explained that “the CTC reflects value Apple provides developers through ongoing investments in the tools, technologies, and services that enable them to build and share innovative apps with users.”

Music streaming apps in the European Economic Area can also leverage the Music Streaming Services Entitlement (EEA) for these options.

By 1 January 2026, Apple plans to adopt a single business model for all developers in the EU, transitioning from the Core Technology Fee (CTF) to the CTC for digital goods or services.

“The CTC will apply to digital goods or services sold by apps distributed from the App Store, Web Distribution, and/or alternative marketplaces,” Apple noted.

Apps currently under the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU will remain subject to the CTF until the CTC is fully implemented next year, with further details to follow.

User experience updates are also forthcoming, with iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 set to improve the interface for installing alternative marketplaces or apps from a developer’s website in the EU.

“Additionally, later this year, we will provide an API which will allow developers to initiate the download of alternatively distributed apps they publish from within their app,” Apple said.

Developers processing payments via the App Store will incur a 20% fee, potentially reduced to 13% for those in Apple’s small-business programme, according to Reuters.

Developers directing customers to external payment methods will face fees ranging from 5% to 15% and can include multiple links to such options.