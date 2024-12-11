The Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly become the first mainstream smartwatch with satellite functionality. Credit: Wongsakorn Napaeng/Shutterstock.

Apple plans to introduce satellite connectivity to its smartwatch Apple Watch Ultra in 2025, and is also intensifying development of a blood-pressure feature, aiming to attract hikers and health-conscious consumers to upgrade their devices.

The satellite functionality will enable users to send text messages via Globalstar’s satellite network without relying on cellular or Wi-Fi connections. This feature is expected to debut on the Apple Watch Ultra, the company’s premium smartwatch model, reported Bloomberg.

The blood-pressure monitoring tool, which has faced previous delays, is anticipated to be available by 2025.

Under CEO Tim Cook, Apple has focused on strengthening the health and safety features of its products. The company has marketed its devices as essential tools for safety, and these new features will further support this narrative.

Apple declined to comment on the developments, reported Bloomberg.

Apple initially introduced satellite communication with the iPhone 14 in 2022, allowing users to contact emergency services while off the grid. The feature was later expanded to include roadside assistance and iMessage texting.

The integration into the Apple Watch Ultra eliminates the need for users to carry an iPhone for satellite communication.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be the first mainstream smartwatch with satellite capabilities, potentially reducing the need for standalone satellite devices.

Recently, Apple has invested $1.5bn in Globalstar, acquiring a 20% stake to enhance satellite infrastructure. This partnership expansion aligns with Apple’s strategy to boost smartwatch sales, which have seen a decline in revenue over the past two years.

The new satellite feature is expected to drive interest in the Ultra model, priced at $799, compared to the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE at $249 and the Series 10 starting at $399.

Additionally, Apple is transitioning from Intel to MediaTek cellular modems in some models, marking a shift in its component suppliers.

The blood-pressure feature will notify users of potential hypertension without providing specific readings.

Apple is also working on a non-invasive blood-glucose tracker, although its release is further off.