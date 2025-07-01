The initiative aims to evaluate the performance of Apple’s models against those from external providers. Credit: slvn_an/Shutterstock.

Apple is contemplating a significant change in its AI strategy by potentially integrating technology from Anthropic PBC or OpenAI to enhance its Siri voice assistant, reported Bloomberg.

This move would mark a departure from Apple’s reliance on its in-house AI models, known as Apple Foundation Models, which were initially intended for a revamped Siri set to launch in 2026.

Discussions with both Anthropic and OpenAI have focused on training their large language models to operate on Apple’s cloud infrastructure.

Currently, while Siri utilises Apple’s technology, it also employs ChatGPT for web-based search queries.

The exploration of third-party models is still in its early stages, and no final decision has been made.

The initiative, led by Siri chief Mike Rockwell and software engineering head Craig Federighi, aims to evaluate the performance of Apple’s models against those from external providers.

After testing, Anthropic’s Claude was identified as a promising option for Siri. This potential shift could help Apple enhance Siri’s capabilities, aligning it more closely with AI assistants on Android devices and addressing perceptions of lagging innovation.

Despite a multibillion-dollar budget approved for 2026 to support its own models, Apple executives are increasingly open to the idea of leveraging external technology, viewing it as essential for a near-term turnaround.

This approach mirrors strategies employed by competitors such as Samsung and Amazon, which utilise third-party AI technologies.

Internally, Apple’s AI team, consisting of around 100 engineers, is facing uncertainty as discussions about third-party partnerships unfold, the report said.

Some team members have expressed concerns about the implications of this shift on their work and have considered leaving for lucrative offers from competitors. Recent departures, including that of senior researcher Tom Gunter, have heightened these concerns.

Apple has requested custom versions of Claude and ChatGPT to run on its Private Cloud Compute servers, emphasising user privacy.

However, negotiations with Anthropic have encountered challenges, particularly regarding costs. If an agreement cannot be reached, Apple may turn to OpenAI or other providers.

As Apple navigates this pivotal moment in its AI strategy, the outcome of these discussions could significantly impact its future direction and competitive standing in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, stated Bloomberg.