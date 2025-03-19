Apptronik plans to use the funding to support the increasing customer demand across several key sectors. Credit: Gorodenkoff /Shutterstock.

Apptronik, an AI-powered humanoid robotics company, has concluded its Series A funding round, raising a total of $403m.

The round saw an additional $53m added to the initial $350m.

The round was led by B Capital and Capital Factory, with participation from ARK Invest, Google, Helium-3, Japan Post Capital, Magnetar, Mercedes-Benz and RyderVentures, the corporate venture capital arm of Ryder System.

A syndicate headed by Korea Investment Partners and other entities also contributed to the round.

Mercedes-Benz Group production, quality and supply chain, board management member Jörg Burzer said: “Our work with Apptronik has given us a front-row seat to the incredible pace of progress in humanoid robotics and AI, and the transformative potential these technologies hold for modern manufacturing.

“We are proud to support Apptronik as they pioneer new ways to bring intelligent, adaptable robots onto the factory floor—helping us set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and collaboration between people and machines.”

The capital raised will be used by the company to ramp up the production and deployment of its AI-powered humanoid robot, Apollo.

Apptronik also plans to use the funding to support the increasing customer demand across several key sectors such as automotive, electronics manufacturing, logistics, beverage bottling, and consumer packaged goods.

Apptronik co-founder and CEO Jeff Cardenas said: “We’re building a future where humanoid robots are not just tools, but trusted collaborators working seamlessly alongside people—starting in logistics, manufacturing, and retail, and eventually expanding into elder care, disaster response, and healthcare.

“This investment is far more than capital—it’s the foundation for strategic relationships that will accelerate Apollo’s path to scaled production and broaden the reach and impact of humanoid robotics across the global economy.”

Apollo, the company’s advanced robot, is engineered to work alongside humans. It is initially targeting sectors such as manufacturing and logistics, with potential future applications in healthcare and domestic settings.

Last week, Apptronik partnered with Google DeepMind to develop the next generation of humanoid robots.

During the past year, Apptronik has secured commercial engagements with industry giants such as Mercedes-Benz and GXO. It has also collaborated with NVIDIA to integrate Apollo into Omniverse digital twins.

In February 2025, Apptronik revealed a pilot engagement and strategic collaboration with Jabil, designed to incorporate Apollo humanoid robots into Jabil’s manufacturing operations.