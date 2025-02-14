The latest funding will support the company in scaling production to meet “growing” demand from sectors including beverage bottling, and consumer packaged goods. Credit: APPTRONIK.

AI-powered humanoid robotics company Apptronik has secured $350m in Series A funding round to further develop its humanoid robot, Apollo.

B Capital and Capital Factory jointly spearheaded the funding round, with participation from Google.

The investment will support the continued development and iteration of Apollo, expansion into new applications across industries such as logistics and manufacturing, and increased production to meet growing demand, the company said.

Furthermore, Apptronik plans to refine its humanoid robot design, incorporating advanced actuation technology to improve affordability and scalability.

This funding will also support the company in scaling production to meet “growing” demand from sectors including automotive, electronics manufacturing, third-party logistics, beverage bottling, and consumer packaged goods.

With broader deployment planned for this year, Apptronik aims to integrate Apollo into various workplaces.

Apptronik CEO and co-founder Jeff Cardenas said: “We’re creating the world’s most advanced and capable humanoid robots, designed to work alongside humans in meaningful and transformative ways.

“By uniting cutting-edge AI with hardware engineered for meaningful interaction, we’re shaping a future where robots become true partners in driving progress. It’s inspiring to have investors who believe in this vision and are committed to helping us bring it to life.”

Apptronik has been operating with $28m raised through previous funding round, the company added.

Founded in 2016 at the University of Texas at Austin’s Human Centered Robotics Lab, Apptronik has worked on 15 robotic systems, including NASA’s Valkyrie.

In 2022, the humanoid robotics company partnered with NASA to advance humanoid robotics research.

In 2023, it collaborated with NVIDIA to demonstrate dexterous manipulation and plans to integrate Apollo into Omniverse digital twins for industrial applications.

Apptronik also formed a partnership with Google DeepMind to incorporate advanced AI into its humanoid robotics platform.

Additionally, the company secured commercial agreements with Mercedes-Benz and GXO Logistics to deploy its robots in real-world applications.