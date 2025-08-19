The New Center Will Accelerate Innovation In Software-defined Vehicle Technologies In India. Credits: Aptiv.

Irish automotive technology supplier Aptiv has unveiled a new advanced safety & user experience (AS/UX) technical centre in Chennai, India.

The new technical centre, spanning almost 3,158sqm, is Aptiv’s fourth in the country and will employ 500 engineers by 2026. It incorporates advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure to accelerate innovation in AI, machine learning (ML), and safety-critical systems.

Aptiv’s new site strengthens its engineering capabilities to address the growing demands of local original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It will develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) perception tools, in-cabin sensing technologies, and software-defined infotainment platforms. Additionally, the facility will enhance Aptiv’s cloud-native architecture by integrating hardware, software, and edge technologies from Wind River (a subsidiary of Aptiv).

Javed Khan, executive vice president and president of software, advanced safety and user experience at Aptiv, stated that the new centre brought the company closer to its customers.

“This centre will strengthen our ability to localise AI/ML-powered ADAS and advanced interior sensing technologies for the Indian market, reflecting our confidence in India’s engineering talent,’ he added.

The new centre further solidifies Aptiv’s footprint in India, where it already employs around 13,000 people across eight manufacturing plants, four technical centres, and a tooling centre. Last year, in August 2024, it announced a $45m expansion of its manufacturing site in Orgadam, Chennai.

