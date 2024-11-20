Augmented reality (AR) is a key theme on IT and business leaders’ watchlists.

It is a fresh and unique technology that allows users to view the real world overlaid with digital data. A popular example would be the Apple Vision Pro. However, despite implementing never-before-seen tech, the Vision Pro struggled to gain traction among consumers due to its lack of application, accompanied by a hefty price tag.

Vendors are looking for innovative ways to remedy the lack of consumer demand, giving rise to the idea of AR smart glasses, and several tech giants have announced plans to launch such devices over the coming years.

Meta is working on an AR smart glasses prototype, codenamed Hypernova, which is expected to be released in 2025. China’s Baidu has also recently expressed its plans to enter the smart glasses market, paving the way for an international competitive landscape. With so many large names entering the market, the devices’ appeal among consumers and enterprises could rise over the coming years.

Understanding AR smart glasses

AR smart glasses are a wearable device that combines augmented reality technology with traditional eyewear. The smart glasses can overlay digital information, images, or holograms over the real world, enhancing the user’s perception of their environment. This is done through the combined use of cameras, sensors, and a transparent display.

Current consumer iterations of the device allow users to pair the smart glasses to their phone or computer, and project a personal display right before their eyes. Although this is impressive, many question the need for such devices when a smartphone can provide the same service with even more benefits.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The growing use cases of AR smart glasses

Despite doubts, there are growing use cases for both enterprises and consumers that demonstrate the growing importance and utility of the device.

Some examples of enterprise adoption can be seen within the defence sector. BAE Systems has developed AR smart glasses that use free-space tracking technology to display guidance, targeting, and mission-specific data to the wearer. It is also used within the manufacturing sector, with Porsche using AR smart glasses to connect technicians with remote experts during vehicle investigations and quality checks. AR smart glasses are heavily linked to the future of work theme, and their successful implementation will drastically increase quality and reduce costs.

For consumers, AR smart glasses would be used to enhance everyday life. For example, they could provide the user with real-time translation. With the smart glasses equipped, anyone could walk into a foreign store and easily decipher the local language. Another use case would be navigation. A real-time set of instructions and visualised arrows can be provided in the user’s line of sight, pointing them in the right direction and giving a more accurate service than that of a map. Smart glasses also provide a sense of convenience, thanks to their smaller size, beating older clunkier alternatives whose size dissuaded consumers.

The importance of AI

In 2008’s Iron Man, Tony Stark parades around in a suit of mechanicalised armor. Within his helmet is an AI system called J.A.R.V.I.S, which acts as a personal assistant, analysing everything that can be seen by the helmet. This same concept can be attributed to artificial intelligence (AI) powered smart glasses.

On November 12, 2024, Baidu unveiled artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses. Lin Ying, the head of Baidu’s hardware brand Xiaodu described the product as a “private assistant”. By integrating AI into smart glasses, the potential uses increase even further. The user can ask questions in real-time about their surroundings, and receive a descriptive, accurate response. Generative AI can also transform the technology by intuitively responding to the user’s environment, enriching user engagement.

The challenges AR smart glasses face

Many challenges must be addressed before AR smart glasses become mainstream. Regulation would have to be put into place to maintain the privacy of both the user and external parties, as the device would include cameras and microphones, which will cause privacy concerns.

Connectivity is another major factor: to be able to perform these complex tasks, a strong enough network must be put in place. Vendors must also address the technical challenges, for example maximising battery life and integrating AI components.