To support fixed broadband development in the country, in September 2021, the Argentinean government announced the ‘Plan Conectar’ initiative, aimed at improving the country’s fiber-optic infrastructure, as well as constructing a new telecommunications satellite to serve the country. The government plans to invest $540 million (ARS37.9) billion in the project over the 2021-2023 period.

Fixed broadband lines will increase from 8.8 million in 2021 to 10.0 million by 2026, supported by growth in cable and FTTH lines on the back of operators’ investment in deployment of FTTH network. Meanwhile, fixed broadband penetration of population will increase from 19.3% in 2021 to 21% by year-end 2026.

Cable will represent the highest 44.8% share of total broadband lines in 2021 and will continue to remain the leading broadband technology during the forecast period, with its share reaching 44.9% in 2026.

FTTH/B lines will grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over 2021-2026, mainly supported by rising demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and ongoing fiber network roll-outs by the government. For instance, IPLAN is expanding and upgrading its FTTH network coverage in Buenos Aires, Rosario, and Cordoba, investing $25 million (ARS 2.5 billion) in 2021.