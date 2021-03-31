An intelligent kiosk could stall the Covid-19 pandemic slowing down the rate of innovation as far as what in-store interactions have to offer. The lack of footfall in physical stores has taken its toll on the digital sensory front, with favorable investment going towards software innovations like AI, rather than hardware like robotics.

However, Aroma Kiosk melding of the two digital innovations combines appealing hardware with their AI algorithm named ATOM 2.0 (Advanced Tools for Modelling) has the potential to breathe new life into this area post-Covid.

Shoppers in Mexico are being offered use of this kiosk for a tailor-made experience that makes them aware of products that they wouldn’t typically acknowledge, but find themselves interested in buying the product once the Aroma Kiosk suggests the item. Consumers are presented with a funnel where various scents are transmitted from, giving them a sample of what to expect and enhancing their shopping experience.

Making scents of the Aroma Kiosk data

Through a succession of questions based on each aroma profile, the ATOM 2.0 advises the consumers how to shop using personalized recommendations. Success on the back of this demonstration could yield more hopeful prospects for similar innovations around the globe.

Fabio Campanile, Givaudan’s head of global science & technology, Taste & Wellbeing said, “The Aroma Kiosk is a gamechanger that allows us to crowdsource information on consumer preferences quickly across many different demographics.”

Campanile continued, “The units are at the forefront of digital sensory innovation. Their portability allows them to be situated in public environments making them particularly powerful. The kiosks can be customized for any type of product and can be used in a nearly limitless range of environments, representing a major step toward accessing consumers everywhere, every day, all while data is collected and flows in real-time”

Consumers will be put at ease

With the consumer backlash against the potential invasion of their privacy, scent-based analysis will come across as relatively harmless to their data privacy, owing to how novel and unusual the technology will appear. This should make consumers feel much more at ease in allowing ATOM 2.0 to consult them on their preferences, that is administered on the back of their scent preferences at the store itself.

With the world coming out of lockdown, the digital-sensory innovation is picking up where it left off. Innovative hardware designers in this niche space need to be conscious of how senses of smell may vary across demographic groups.

As much as this technology has huge future potential, Aroma Kiosk will certainly need fine-tuning as not to overwhelm or under-deliver on a person-by-person basis, or else risk damaging the relationship between the customer and the retailer they chose to visit. Should consumers choose to embrace this new technology, brands will see doors open to expand and improve their product lines across many key sectors of the consumer goods industry, like beauty, food and household care.