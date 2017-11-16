Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

After successfully raising £75,000 at last year’s event, The Hepatitis C Trust has teamed up with Ewbank’s Auctions to run the Art on a Postcard Secret Auction for a fourth year.

Aiming to eliminate Hepatitis C as a major health concern by 2030, the Art on a Postcard initiative holds regular auctions in order to raise the funds needed to achieve that goal.

This year saw events such as Art on a Ukulele and Photography on a Postcard added to the calendar, but Art on a Postcard is the flagship event. If all lots sell at the higher end of their pre-auction estimates, the oranigsers could potentially raise as much as £838,000 this year.

The auction features artwork from hundreds of artists. In total, 419 pieces of original, postcard-sized works from renowned artists such as Peter Blake, Vanessa Jackson and Maggi Hambling will go under the hammer.

However, there’s a twist. While Art on a Postcard has provided a list of artist and the full catalogue of postcards, the creative behind each lot is only revealed once it has been sold. As a result, Art on a Postcard is more about appreciating the art, rather than the name attached to it.

Previous auctions have offered art lovers the chance to pick up works by world famous artists such as Grayson Perry and Damien Hirst at affordable prices.

This year’s auction takes place at Ewbank’s Burnt Common Auction Rooms in London on Thursday, 16 November. Bidding will begin at 12pm London time.

With each postcard given a pre-auction estimate of £50 – £2,000 and no famous names to influence buying decisions, bidders will have to rely on their eyes at the Art on a Postcard Secret Auction. However, here are a few of our favourites:

Lot 303 – Long Necked Lady

Acrylic on paper. View details here.

Lot 66 – The Whole World

Watercolour and gold leaf. View details here.

Lot 172 – I love Peter Blake

Permanent ink. View details here.

Lot 249 – Best Wishes

Pen, crayon and collage. View details here.

Lot 336 – Puffer Delight

Digital collage. View details here.

Lot 344 – Steel Elvis

Acid photo etching into stainless steel. View details here.

Lot 8 – Buy This One

Pen on paper. View details here.

Lot 93 – Woman & Dog 3

Acrylic. View details here.

Lot 177 – Cockerel

Pen, ink and crayon. View details here.

Lot 9 – The Puppet

Acrylic and collage. View details here.