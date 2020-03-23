GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on artificial intelligence in February 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on artificial intelligence in February 2020

1. Andrej Karpathy’s tweet on the Tesla Autopilot

Andrej Karpathy, the director of artificial intelligence at Tesla, tweeted on witnessing the revolutionising world of self-driving with the Tesla Autopilot suite. He shared a video featuring the advanced driver-assistance system, claiming that in no field AI expertise could be making so much of a difference.

Help revolutionize the world with full self-driving by joining us at Tesla Autopilot: https://t.co/ekekjKDOZF It is very hard to find other places where AI expertise makes as much of a difference on as big of a problem. pic.twitter.com/KTjV693G8e — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) February 3, 2020

Username: Andrej Karpathy

Twitter handle: @karpathy

Retweets: 755

Likes: 3,563

2. Andrew Ng’s tweet on making AI work with small data

Andrew Ng, an investor and writer, shared an article on the techniques and technologies for manufacturers to evade the data scarcity problem, to help AI projects go live. Some of the listed techniques included synthetic data integration, transfer learning, self-supervised learning, and few shot learning, among others.

The influencer noted that these techniques are crucial for industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture, which reduces the time, engineering effort, and data required to go live and create AI value.

Consumer internet companies with 1B+ users have popularized Big Data. But industries like manufacturing, agriculture & healthcare need AI to work on Small Data. Good overview of emerging Small Data techniques, by @landingAI's @AlejoBt. https://t.co/qT4IqFuzJa — Andrew Ng (@AndrewYNg) February 12, 2020

Username: Andrew Ng

Twitter handle: @AndrewYNg

Retweets: 314

Likes: 856

3. Vala Afshar’s tweet on technologies taking off in the next decade

Vala Afshar, a digital marketing evangelist, shared a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum on the 17 technologies of the next decade. The survey noted that AI, IoT, blockchain, 3D printing, mobile, autonomous vehicles, mobile internet, and robotics, to be among the disrupting technologies of the world by 2030.

Experts also believed that an artificial machine could become a part of a board room discussion by 2026. AI can learn from past mistakes and can also automate complex decisions on the basis of big data, the survey highlighted.

17 technologies of next decade: 1 AI

2 IoT⌚️

3 blockchain⛓

4 3D print🖨

5 mobile📱

6 autonomous🚗

7 mobile internet💻

8 robotics🤖

9 VR/AR👓

10 WiFi power🔋

11 quantum compute🖥

12 5G📡

13 voice DA🎙

14 cybersecurity🔒

15 cloud☁️

16 CRISPR🧬

17 drones🛸 pic.twitter.com/q5YSGN9R8h — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 5, 2020

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Retweets: 141

Likes: 265

4. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on autonomous cargo ships

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared a video on the arrival of autonomous cargo ships. China is currently testing these ships, with a number of companies having created the world’s largest unmanned vehicle test zone. The automated ships are cost effective, with captains being re-stationed to land command centres. Cruising at less speed, these ships consume less fuel and cause less emissions.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @evankirstel

Retweets: 134

Likes: 186

5. Kirk Borne’s tweet on how emerging technologies are impacting industries

Kirk Borne, a data scientist and an astrophysicist, shared an article on how emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, AR and VR are contributing towards different industries. The article noted that intelligent machines with abilities to recognise speech, learn, plan, and even solve problems have disrupted every sector including agriculture, education, healthcare, aerospace, retail, and finance, among others. Right from chatbots to online tutoring systems, AI and other technologies are disrupting industries at a phenomenal pace, the article added.

Username: Kirk Borne

Twitter handle: @KirkDBorne

Retweets: 109

Likes: 106

6. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on the car safety technology

Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared a video on Volvo Trucks Global, which has designed an automatic braking system that prevents the trucks from colliding into vehicles ahead of them. It has warning systems to caution the trucks and taillights to warn vehicles behind the truck. Mercedes-Benz is also developing its ‘future truck’, with the concept of making roads safer.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 107

Likes: 141

7. Ryan Calo’s tweet on the State Department using machine learning to identify and delete sensitive content

Ryan Calo, an expert in law and emerging technology, tweeted on the State Department using machine learning to identify as well as delete sensitive content before sending it to the National Archives. The influencer further noted that the revelation came through the National Archives newsletter, wherein it was stated that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was aware of the state using AI to maintain records. However, later, it read that it was not true that all ML recognised permanent records would not reach the NARA.

I just heard a historian say that the State Department is using machine learning to automatically identify and delete sensitive content from the National Archives. If that isn't some dystopian 🤬, I don't know what is. — Ryan Calo (@rcalo) February 11, 2020

Username: Ryan Calo

Twitter handle: @rcalo

Retweets: 90

Likes: 190

8. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on AI tricking AI programs

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist, shared an article on a technique developed by an MIT student on fooling text-based AI programs with the help of other researchers. TextFooler, the devised algorithm fools AI systems without changing the text’s meaning. The algorithm uses AI to suggest which words should be replaced with synonyms in order to fool a machine.

The article further noted that AI tricking AI could lead to serious outcomes, while taking critical decisions in military and security systems. A professor at UC Berkeley maintains that language algorithms can be fooled, making commercial systems exposed to some form of attack.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Retweets: 74

Likes: 65

9. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on the first outdoor robotic parking service in the world

Giuliano Liguori, a digital transformation advisor, shared a video on the first outdoor parking service in the world. Called Stan, the self-driving outdoor valet parking robot is created by Stanley Robotics, a venture-backed company.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

Retweets: 73

Likes: 133

10. Dr Pulipaka’s tweet on fighting against AI deception

Dr GP Pulipaka, a chief data scientist at Accenture, shared an article on knowing when your artificial intelligence learns to lie. The article noted that pinning down what is deception for an AI agent is not an easy task. Moreover, even though current AI agents lacked a theory of mind, they can learn deceptive behaviours. The article stated that novel solutions had to be developed to alleviate unwanted deceptive behaviours by AI agents.

Username: Dr GP Pulipaka

Twitter handle: @gp_pulipaka

Retweets: 72

