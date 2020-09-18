GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Machine learning leads as Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on artificial intelligence in August 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Machine Learning – 5,982 mentions

Techniques to leverage machine learning algorithms, application of the technology across sectors such as agriculture, and data protection techniques in machine learning, were some of the popularly discussed topics in August. According to an article shared by Dr Ganapthi Pulipaka, a chief data scientist, machine learning is one of the most popular techniques for analysing images. The other techniques being support vendor machines (SVM), artificial neural networks (ANN), and regression analysis, among others.

In other news, Jason Brownlee, a machine learning specialist, shared an article on the framework of data preparation techniques in machine learning. In some cases, the data of the machine learning model may itself suggest the data preparation needed. In other cases, it requires a structured thought, and systematic evaluation of the techniques on the raw data.

2. Big Data – 3,155 mentions

Complexities, challenges, and opportunities of utilising big data, and evaluating best time-series models for urgent pandemic management, were widely discussed during the month. Dr Sally Eaves, a professor and chief technology officer, for instance, shared an article on the data warehouse journey. The article discusses the importance of data warehouses, how they work, how enterprises can leverage them to de-silo data, and the need for exploring them in an era of collaborations and data sharing.

In other news, Kirk Borne, a principal data scientist and astrophysicist, discussed how best time-series models are being compared for the urgent management of the pandemic. For instance, the TimeDistributed Layer is primarily used to present chronological data that helps in identifying trends, actions, and directions, the article noted.

3. Deep Learning – 2,826 mentions

How deep learning can be explained better, AI and deep learning for decision makers, and deep learning for signal processing, were some popularly discussed topics in August. According to an article shared by Giuliano Liguori, a digital transformation manager, deep learning, AI and machine learning can be explained better and together with data science, analysis, and analytics.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

In other news, Spiros Margaris, a VC futurist, discusses the application of deep learning for signal processing. Deep learning techniques have overcome the shortcomings of machine learning, and can be used effectively to extract features automatically, scale better, and more, the article highlighted.

4. IoT – 2,140 mentions

Application of the IoT technology across sectors such as education and how emerging technologies are impacting industries were popularly discussed in August. For example, Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared a video on how teachers were using interactive boards to teach in China.

In other news, Kirk Borne, a principal data scientist and astrophysicist, discussed how emerging technologies are impacting different industries. For instance, IoT, has permeated sectors such as real estate through IoT connected buildings, and healthcare through wearable sensors, the article highlighted.

5. Fintech – 1,384 mentions

Banks having to adapt to the upcoming data-intensive era, the future of finance being completely digital, and crime agencies’ plans to leverage technology to link crypto transfers to users, were popularly discussed in August. For example, Spiros Margaris, the VC futurist, is of the opinion that banks must gear themselves up for a data-intensive era.

Rise of big techs, changing consumer spending habits, and the new normal induced by the pandemic has made data absolutely critical for banks, experts opine. Therefore, enabling data to optimise processes and improve customer experience has become important for banks, the article noted.

In other news, Kirk Borne, a principal data scientist and astrophysicist, reiterated that the future of finance is digital. An event such as the COVID-19 pandemic has further made a digital future inescapable, with people looking for safe and alternative ways to purchase goods and services online. Furthermore, technological advancements in remote working, streaming, and online interaction is opening new doors for financial institutions, the article noted.

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.