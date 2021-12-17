Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cloud hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending October.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 24.9 per cent of total cloud jobs – up from 21.4 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in cloud roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cloud, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cloud roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 18.3 per cent of all cloud job adverts in the three months ending October last year, increasing to 21.6 per cent in the three months ending October this year.

That was followed by Ireland (up 0.6 percentage points), Canada (up 0.5), and Australia (up 0.4).

The top country for cloud roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 41.6 per cent of all roles in the three months ending October.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cloud workers in the tech industry?

Some 6.1 per cent of all tech industry cloud roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending October - more than any other city.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 6.1 per cent, Hyderabad (India) with 2.6 per cent, and Washington (United States) with 2.4 per cent.