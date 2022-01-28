Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 23.2 per cent of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 16.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 2.1 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 15 per cent of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 21.1 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 1.2 percentage points), Portugal (up 0.3), and Romania (up 0.2).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 44.3 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the tech industry?

Some 4.2 per cent of all tech industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Chennai (India) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 4.2 per cent, Pune (India) with 2.5 per cent, and Hyderabad (India) with 2.5 per cent.