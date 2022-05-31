Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry digital media roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 16.1% of total digital media jobs, up from 13.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.6 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The Asia-Pacific hiring figures are compiled by GlobalData, who tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 8.4% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 10.6% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 1 percentage points), China (0.9), and Canada (0.4).

The top country for digital media roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 48.1% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the tech industry?

Some 4.3% of all tech industry digital media roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by San Francisco (United States) with 2.8%, New York City (United States) with 2.1%, and Austin (United States) with 2%.