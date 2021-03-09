Led by CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.90% in robotics deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 54 robotics deals worth $1.49bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 62 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 47, representing an 87.04% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with six deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 11.1% and 1.9% share of the overall robotics deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of robotics deals, private equity was the leading category in China’s technology industry with $936.5m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $537m and $20.15m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry robotics deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology robotics deals accounted for an 87.7% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five robotics deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $1.49bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies

2) The $152.94m venture financing of Flashhold by BOCOM International HoldingsLimited, CCB Fund Management, China Creation Ventures, KION GROUP, Liandao Assets, Prosperity7 Ventures and Shenwan Hongyuan Group

3) 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)’s $150m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $40.28m venture financing deal with Shenzhen You Drive Innovation Technology by Harvest Fund Management, NavInfo, Oriental Fortune Capital and Vision Plus Capital

5) Joy Capital, Liando Investment, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and Sinovation Ventures’ venture financing with Beijing Megarobo Technology for $30m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.