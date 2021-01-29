Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 40.26% in artificial intelligence deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund’s $210m acquisition of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 108 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $1.58bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 77 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 96 transactions, representing an 88.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with ten deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 9.3% and 1.9% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.56bn, followed by M&A deals totalled $18.53m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 51.6% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $812.94m, against the overall value of $1.58bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund’s $210m venture financing of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology

2) The $200m venture financing deal with Mininglamp Software Systems by Capthorne Ventures, CITIC Securities Investment, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment, Hongzhuo Capital, New Sky Global Media, Oriental Pearl Group, Russia-China Investment Fund, Tencent Holdings and UOB Venture Management

3) BOCOM International HoldingsLimited, CCB Fund Management, China Creation Ventures, KION GROUP, Liandao Assets, Prosperity7 Ventures and Shenwan Hongyuan Group’s $152.94m venture financing of Flashhold

4) The $150m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)

5) Baidu Capital, Hong Ji Capital, IDG Capital, Matrix Partners China, Source Code Capital and Yuanjing Capital’s venture financing of Hangzhou Qiushi Tongchuang Network Technology for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.