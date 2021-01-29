Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 41.86% in big data deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Forebright Capital Management, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, Shuanghu Capital, Tencent Holdings, Wu Yajun and Wuyuan Capital’s $305.9m acquisition of Medbanks Network Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 61 technology industry big data deals worth $1.12bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 43 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 52 transactions, representing an 85.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 13.1% and 1.6% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.03bn, followed by M&A deals totalled $92.14m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 68.4% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $769.62m, against the overall value of $1.12bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Forebright Capital Management, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, Shuanghu Capital, Tencent Holdings, Wu Yajun and Wuyuan Capital’s $305.9m venture financing of Medbanks Network Technology

2) The $200m venture financing deal with Mininglamp Software Systems by Capthorne Ventures, CITIC Securities Investment, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment, Hongzhuo Capital, New Sky Global Media, Oriental Pearl Group, Russia-China Investment Fund, Tencent Holdings and UOB Venture Management

3) Baidu Capital, Hong Ji Capital, IDG Capital, Matrix Partners China, Source Code Capital and Yuanjing Capital’s $100m venture financing of Hangzhou Qiushi Tongchuang Network Technology

4) The $90.16m venture financing of Shukun Technology by CCV Capital Partners, China Re Capital, CICC Pucheng Investment, Huagai Capital, Qiming Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital China Fund and Wuyuan Capital

5) Ascential’s acquisition of Hangzhou Duozhun Data Technology for $73.56m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.