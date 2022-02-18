Asset transactions increased significantly in the tech industry in H2 2021

In the second half of 2021 the number of asset transactions increased significantly by 50% from the same period in 2020.

This marks an acceleration in growth from the 21.7% increase in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

During this time, the region that saw the biggest increase in the number of deals was Europe.

Deals rose by 100% in the region.

From the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021, the largest regional increase in deals was also seen in Europe.

The region saw a 200% increase in deals.

During second half of 2021, asset transactions accounted for 1.5% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents an increase from the figure of 1% in second half of 2020.

GlobalData’s deals database is a comprehensive repository that looks at mergers, acquisitions, venture financing, equity offerings, asset transactions, partnerships and debt offerings taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

The database details key deal information, such as deal summary, deal rationale, deal financials, parties involved, advisors and deal payment modes.

By tracking the proportion of various types of deals in each sector we can gauge which sectors are seeing growth and where others are struggling.

The highest value asset transaction announced in 2021 (where the deal value was known), is the the planned acquisition of a 57.9% stake in InfraCo from Oi by BTG Pactual and Globenet Cabos Submarinos.

The deal is set to be worth $2,270 million.