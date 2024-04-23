Atlassian Corp has patented a method for creating dynamic elements in content. The system receives a content request with a URL, identifies the data source, retrieves metadata, and displays it on a client device. The patent also covers linked content in electronic documents across different platforms, updating content dynamically. GlobalData’s report on Atlassian Corp gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Atlassian Corp, Cold-formed steel was a key innovation area identified from patents. Atlassian Corp's grant share as of February 2024 was 75%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic element management system for linked content in electronic documents

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Atlassian Corp Plc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930095B2) outlines a method for providing linked content in an electronic document within a platform. The method involves authenticating a user, displaying a graphical user interface, rendering dynamic elements with linked external content, and updating the display in response to changes in the external content. The patent also covers scenarios where authentication fails, prompting for user credentials, and integrating metadata from external sources like issue tracking systems.



Furthermore, the patent details a method for displaying dynamic elements with external content in an electronic document within a platform. This method includes authentication processes, replacing graphical objects with dynamic elements, and updating displays based on changes in external content. It also addresses scenarios of failed authentication, displaying placeholder elements, and incorporating metadata such as titles, statuses, and timestamps. The patent emphasizes the use of content collaboration platforms and issue tracking systems, showcasing the integration of external data sources seamlessly into electronic documents.

