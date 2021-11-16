US-based company AT&T’s IT hiring rose 22.0% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 10.9% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed an 18.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 3.64% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AT&T IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AT&T, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.08% in October 2021, and a 22.16% rise over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.49% in October 2021, and registered growth of 42.64%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.09% in October 2021, a 165.12% rise from September 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at AT&T

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 91.73% share, which marked a 39.11% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 5.28%, registering a 7.59% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.55% share and a 57.69% rise over September 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.44% and a month-on-month increase of 133.33%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 90.99% share in October 2021, a 39.3% growth over September 2021. India featured next with a 4.91% share, up 2.6% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 0.87% share, an increase of 27.27% compared with September 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead AT&T IT hiring activity in October 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.14%, up by 29.55% from September 2021. Junior Level positions with a 41.83% share, a growth of 55.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.91% share, up 6.76% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.