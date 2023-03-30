Getty images

The Australian army is trialling mind-controlled robotic dogs as development of the robotics sector sees exponential growth. Applications of robotics technology are emerging throughout industry and have particular utility within a military setting where conditions can be inhospitable to human life.

The global robotics industry was valued at $45.3bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% to $568bn by 2030, according to GlobalData .

Despite robotics technology being in development for some time, a confluence of emerging technologies, specifically advances in AI and cloud computing, are said to only now be unlocking its true potential. Uninterrupted flows of large swathes of data have the potential to essentially bring robots to life. Maturing technology coupled with demographic changes and sluggish economic growth mean the robotics industry stands at an inflection point of accelerated development.

Indeed, the technology underlying the mind-controlled robotic dog takes advantage of recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI). The technology was developed by Sydney’s University of Technology and made public in 2022. But in March 2023, the university published a paper through the American Chemical Society providing further detail about the technology.

The brain-to-computer interface system uses eight artificial intelligence enabled sensors inside a soldier’s helmet that work in conjunction with a Microsoft HoloLens. The sensors decode brainwaves into binary code that a computer then translates into instructions for the robot.

An Australian army spokesperson told Verdict that these types of projects help the army to trial technology which will enhance capability and support soldiers on the ground. Hands-free control of robots is ideal for combat and reconnaissance.

The Australian army originally started trialling the robot dog - officially known as the Ghost Robotics Vision 60 - in 2019.