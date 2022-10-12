Australia’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.2% in September 2022

Australia’s technology industry registered a 3.2% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.08% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.62% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 94.95% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 39.73% in September 2022, registering a 3.96% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 25.08% share, a decrease of 10.78% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.99%, registering a 5% decline from August 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.41%, up 18.92% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 61.34% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Infosys posted 69 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 11.54% over the previous month, followed by Canva with 54 jobs and a 575% growth. DXC Technology with 25 IT jobs and Link Administration Holdings with 24 jobs, recorded a 4.17% growth and a 166.67% growth, respectively, while Telstra recorded a flat growth with 20 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.81%, down by 1.03% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.06% share, registered a decline of 10.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.11% share, up 13.79% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.01%, recording a month-on-month decline of 45.45%.