Telecom operators in Austria are on track to roll out 5G across the country, supported by the telecom regulator.

Austria 5G rollout

In April 2018, the Austrian government adopted a new 5G strategy. It aims to roll out 5G services to all regional capitals by 2020, the main transportation routes by 2023, followed by a nationwide coverage by 2025.

In March 2019 the Austrian regulator, RTR, auctioned 5G frequencies in the 3.4 to 3.8GHz bands to seven successful bidders, including three major operators A1, T-Mobile and Hutchison Drei.

Furthermore, the regulator is planning to auction 5G frequencies in the 700/1500/2100MHz frequency bands in 2020.

A1 partnered with Nokia in March 2019 to deploy mobile 5G in Austria by leveraging Nokia’s 5G radio access and cloud-native 5G core technology to provide high-performance services.

Additionally, in the same month, T-Mobile also committed to 5G rollout by launching its first 25 5G transmission stations in rural areas, following the acquisition of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band.

Meanwhile, in April 2019, Hutchison Drei had conducted successful live 5G trials at its headquarters in Vienna, achieving transmission speeds of 2.2Gbps.

GlobalData expects 4G to have the largest technology generation share during the period of 2018-2023. However, GlobalData expects 5G to grow quickly over the next five years.

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2018 to 2023

