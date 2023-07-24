AutoStore and Ocado have been involved in multiple legal fights in different markets over intellectual property rights. Credit: Sinart Creative via Shutterstock.

AutoStore, a Norway-based robotics company, has agreed to pay £200m ($256.46m) to its British rival Ocado Group to settle all outstanding patent disputes.

The companies offer warehouse robotics technologies to clients such as Ikea, Kroger, Groupe Casino and Puma.

AutoStore and Ocado have been involved in multiple legal fights in different markets over intellectual property rights.

Under the agreement, the companies said all patent litigation claims will be withdrawn across the globe.

Both businesses can continue to use and promote all of their current offerings without any issues.

Ocado will continue to have the sole rights to the Single Space Robot, and AutoStore will pay Ocado £200m in instalments over two years.

Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said: “I am pleased we have been able to settle the disputes in a constructive and collaborative manner.

“We can now each move forward and concentrate on providing our partners with world-beating technology.”

The arrangement does not allow for collaboration, technology support between the companies, or access to actual products, but it does grant both companies access to certain parts of each other’s patent portfolios for them to use or manufacture their own products.

AutoStore CEO Mats Hovland Vikse said: “We are glad to have achieved a resolution that gives both companies opportunity and freedom to commercialise our extensive patent portfolios.

“This settlement resolves our differences and allows us to continue focusing on our respective business goals.”