The latest agreement will offer easier access to cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing for all levels of government. Credit: Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has entered into a new Whole-of-Government agreement with the Australian Government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to offer access to cloud and emerging technologies.

The agreement, initially set for a term of three years, builds on a previous arrangement signed in 2019, which aided in streamlining access to AWS services for all levels of government including local councils and public sector entities.

The latest agreement will extend these benefits, offering easier access to cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing while simplifying procurement processes.

By providing a contracting framework with pre-negotiated terms and conditions, the agreement aims to reduce the time, effort and resources needed for government agencies to access AWS services – while still requiring a market approach to ensure competitive outcomes.

It will also support technology and cloud upskilling within the Australian Public Service, ensuring government teams are equipped with the skills needed to leverage emerging digital solutions.

DTA CEO Chris Fechner said: “With over 140 Commonwealth, state and territory public sector agencies currently using AWS to support service delivery in areas such as transport, health, education and tax, this new whole-of-government arrangement improves the value, reliability and security of cloud services in government.

“The new AWS arrangement will drive better contract performance, vendor accountability, and maximise value.”

Additionally, the agreement expands access to the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace, enabling agencies to explore a broader range of innovative cloud solutions.

Government entities will also gain access to more than 240 AWS services including cutting-edge AI, security and quantum technologies, driving innovation and improved service delivery.

AWS has been investing in Australia’s digital infrastructure since 2012, with more than A$9.1bn ($5.63bn) spent on building and operating the AWS Asia-Pacific (Sydney) Region, the company said.

Future investments include an additional A$13.2bn in Sydney and Melbourne by 2027.

Commenting on the latest agreement, AWS Public Sector in Australia and New Zealand managing director Louise Stigwood said: “This arrangement includes access to more than 240 AWS services including leading AI, security and quantum technologies to enable faster delivery of citizen-centric services.

“Our investment in Australian infrastructure, workforce upskilling and support for local partners enables sustainable economic growth and technological advancement in Australia. AWS look forward to continuing our collaboration with the DTA and public sector agencies to accelerate Australia’s digital future and create lasting value for citizens.”