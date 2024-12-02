The update also includes AI-powered tools for evaluating contact centre performance. Credit: The KonG/Shutterstock.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the addition of new artificial intelligence features to its Amazon Connect service to improve the efficiency of contact centres.

Amazon Connect, launched in 2017, utilises AI to assist contact centre agents in responding to customer inquiries.

It also automates support ticket processing, measures agent productivity, and performs related tasks.

The first enhancement is an AI-powered segmentation tool that identifies customers with similar interests, aiding in targeted marketing campaigns.

These automated campaigns can activate based on specific events, such as cart abandonment, offering discounts to prevent lost sales.

The update also automates customer service tasks with integration between Amazon Connect and Amazon Lex, a tool for creating AI assistants, enhanced by Amazon Q.

AWS stated that Lex-powered assistants can now incorporate data from internal applications and other sources.

In the travel industry, for instance, these assistants can consider ticket types when providing rebooking options.

AWS developer advocate Elizabeth Fuentes said: “The system intelligently searches configured knowledge bases, customer information, web content, and third-party application data to respond to customer questions when they don’t match predefined intents.”

Administrators can establish guardrails to ensure AI-generated responses are safe and accurate. AWS also provides features to secure sensitive customer data. The update includes a Salesforce integration, enabling users to leverage Amazon Connect’s routing features, and a WhatsApp for Business integration for handling inquiries via the messaging app.

The update also includes AI-powered tools for evaluating contact centre performance.

AWS highlighted that managers typically review only one to two percent of customer interactions due to high ticket volumes. The new AI features allow for more comprehensive performance reviews and identification of improvement areas.

In November 2024, AWS and IBM expanded their partnership to scale the use of responsible generative artificial intelligence (genAI) for businesses.

This collaboration was unveiled during the AWS re:Invent conference, highlighting IBM’s strategy to leverage open-source technology and its ecosystem across diverse platforms, optimising its technology within AWS environments, specifically Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock.