AWS customers have access to the complete functionality of the Claude Platform. Credit: Algi Febri Sugita/Shutterstock.com.

AWS has announced the general availability of Claude Platform on its cloud service, becoming the first provider to offer customers direct access to Anthropic’s native Claude Platform environment through their current AWS accounts.

This launch enables developers and organisations to use Claude’s APIs, console, and beta features without setting up separate accounts or managing individual billing systems.

Anthropic operates the Claude Platform on AWS, with all customer data being processed outside AWS’s native security boundaries.

Customers continue to use their own AWS Identity and Access Management credentials and access permissions, along with consolidated billing and audit logging through AWS CloudTrail.

The new platform targets teams and enterprises that require the full range of development features offered by Anthropic but do not have specific requirements for regional data residency.

With this release, AWS customers have access to the complete functionality of the Claude Platform. Available features include Claude Managed Agents (in beta), advisor strategy (in beta), web search, web fetch, code execution, batch processing, files API (in beta), Skills (in beta), MCP connector (in beta), prompt caching, and citation support.

The offering also includes access to the Claude Console, a development environment for prompt building and evaluation. Customers can use the latest Claude models such as Opus 4.7, Sonnet 4.6, and Haiku 4.5, with new model versions added upon release.

All authentication takes place via AWS IAM, with unified billing through a single AWS invoice and audit logs handled by CloudTrail. This arrangement lets customers manage access and permissions through existing policies, reducing administrative overhead.

Claude Platform on AWS is available in most commercial AWS regions, supporting both global and US inference geographies.

In parallel, the Claude models remain available through Amazon Bedrock, where AWS, not Anthropic, manages data processing inside AWS’s security boundary.

Claude Platform on AWS is intended for organisations needing direct access to Anthropic’s native experience. Claude on Amazon Bedrock is suitable for customers who require data processing to remain within AWS infrastructure to meet residency requirements.

Prospective users can begin using Claude Platform on AWS immediately.

Earlier this month, Anthropic opened Claude Security to public beta, allowing all Claude Enterprise customers to use the AI-based vulnerability scanning and remediation product.