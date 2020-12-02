Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a number of new products at the cloud provider’s annual AWS re:Invent event.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy used his keynote to reveal new compute innovations for new EC2 instances – a type of virtual server. He highlighted that AWS can now offer customers new instances on a shorter timeframe of months rather than years.

This included the new AWS Graviton2-powered C6gn instances, the AMD-powered G4ad Graphics Processing Unit and new M5zn instances.

He also announced five industrial machine learning services: Amazon Monitron, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, AWS Panorama Appliance, AWS Panorama Software Development Kit and Amazon Lookout for Vision.

In addition, AWS announced Amazon Aurora Serverless v2, and debuted Amazon DevOps Guru, an operations service that uses machine learning to make it easier for developers to improve application availability.

Jassy announced five new Amazon connect capabilities to offer more “personalised, efficient and effective customer experiences”, as well as three new analytics capabilities, and four storage innovations to offer “added performance, resiliency and value” to customers.

AWS also revealed the expansion of AWS Local Zones to Boston, Houston and Miami, with plans to launch in 12 additional cities across the US in 2021.

AWS CEO: Pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption

The pandemic has helped spur many organisations to embrace remote working and fast-track their digitisation strategies.

During the keynote, Jassy noted that the pandemic has “accelerated cloud adoption by several years” and predicted that cloud computing has a lot of room for growth yet.

Jassy highlighted AWS’ rapid growth over the past few years, noting its revenue run rate of $46bn and 29% year-over-year growth.

AWS re:Invent 2020 runs from 1 December to 17 December and focuses on the theme of reinvention. It also and the importance of businesses instilling a reinvention culture willing to “jump on new technology” and leadership willing to embrace reinvention within their organisations.

This year’s Re:Invent event was held virtually, with over 500,000 people registered to attend.

