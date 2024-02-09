AI will be a $909bn market by 2030. Credit: Ascannio/shutterstock.

Baidu and Lenovo have announced a partnership that will offer Baidu’s AI on Lenovo’s smartphones.

Baidu’s Ernie chatbot will be available on Lenovo smartphones, continuing an existing collaboration between Baidu and Lenovo, a spokesperson told Reuters today (9 February).

The move marks a further expansion of Baidu’s AI on smartphones, with the Chinese company previously collaborating with Samsung and Honor.

GenAI may soon become a consumer expectation in smartphones as the technology becomes ubiquitous among industries. Google recently announced that its Pixel 8 smartphone would have its newly rebranded Gemini AI assistant built in.

Since US-based AI is not available to smartphone makers in China, Baidu’s collaboration with Lenovo, Samsung and Honor marks an attempt by Baidu to keep up with this expectation.

In its 2023 thematic intelligence report on AI, research and analysis company GlobalData states that AI will disrupt several areas of consumer mobile devices. Virtual assistants, like Baidu’s Ernie, will come alongside advanced facial recognition and photo editing.

By 2030, the global AI market will be worth around $909bn, according to recent GlobalData forecasts.

AI was also the most disruptive technology in GlobalData’s 2023 surveys, with more than 50% of businesses answering that they believed AI would live up to all of its promises.

GlobalData predicts that the number of businesses believing in AI’s potential to disrupt industry will remain high throughout 2024 as AI continues to be rolled out in consumer electronics, like Baidu’s partnership with Lenovo.