Private equity firm Bain Capital is exploring sale of US-based automation software provider Rocket Software, reported Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.

A potential deal could place Rocket Software’s valuation between $8bn and $10bn, including debt, two of the sources said.

This development arises amidst the expanding AI trend that is compelling large corporations to enhance their technology expenditure for business software modernisation and task automation.

Moelis and RBC Capital have been engaged by the private equity company to provide advisory services on potential sale of Rocket.

A sale process is anticipated to commence in the coming weeks.

Given the scale of the deal, private equity firms are anticipated to show interest, potentially forming partnerships.

Rocket aims to secure a valuation exceeding ten times its nearly $800m EBITDA, the sources told Reuters.

However, the sources added that the considerations are at preliminary stage and a sale is not certain.

In January 2025, Rocket unveiled Rocket DataEdge, a structured data suite designed for hybrid cloud data integration.

This solution facilitates the bridging of transactional applications, distributed systems, and cloud environments, offering comprehensive data discovery, integration, and management capabilities.

Rocket is a software provider that supports organisations in IT modernisation and automation. The company boasts more than 12,500 corporate customers and has workforce of more than 3,600.

Bain Capital acquired majority stake in Rocket Software in 2018 for $2bn and has since expanded the company through acquisitions, including a $2.3bn purchase of OpenText’s software modernisation business in 2024.