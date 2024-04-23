Barco has patented a new projector design that uses a combination of spatial light modulators to efficiently generate high dynamic range (HDR) images with elevated highlights and darker black levels. By modulating phase and amplitude separately, the projector reduces power requirements while improving image quality. GlobalData’s report on Barco gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Barco, Under-screen fingerprint recognition was a key innovation area identified from patents. Barco's grant share as of February 2024 was 65%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

High dynamic range projector using phase and amplitude modulation

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Barco NV

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11877102B2) discloses a method and apparatus for displaying video data in high dynamic range (HDR) using a two-dimensional spatial phase modulator. The method involves processing video data in real-time to generate phase-modulator control signals, which are then applied to the phase modulator to redistribute light from certain regions of the video frames to other regions, resulting in enhanced brightness in specific areas. The phase-modulated light is then directed to a viewing area, providing an improved HDR viewing experience.



The patent details a series of steps involved in the processing of video data, including establishing a mapping between target light patterns and the phase modulator, deriving a phase function, optimizing the trial phase function, and amplitude-modulating the phase-modulated light. Additionally, the apparatus described in the patent includes a data processor responsible for processing the video data and controlling the phase modulator to achieve the desired redistribution of light for HDR projection. The use of a liquid crystal-based spatial light modulator in a phase-only configuration plays a crucial role in the operation of the apparatus, ensuring optimal display quality. The patent also highlights the computation of blur in the phase-modulated light and the subsequent reduction of blur using a spatial light modulator, further enhancing the viewing experience.

