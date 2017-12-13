If you’re on the hunt for incredible holiday destinations, you might consider somewhere like Alaska to catch a view of the Northern Lights, or Bali for those idyllic sandy beaches.

However, Rough Guides has somewhere in mind that’s a little less off the beaten track.

Timeline for Travel

The travel guidebook publisher today released its list of the best places to visit in 2018 and the results are somewhat surprising.

As the host of next year’s The Great Exhibition of the North, Rough Guides has selected the city of Newcastle as the place to be next year. In doing so, it replaces India as Rough Guides’ top holiday tip.

While not necessarily the first place that springs to mind when considering where to visit next, the Geordie city has plenty to offer, with famously friendly locals and its notorious nightlife that fans of reality TV will be all too familiar with.

Newcastle, located in Northern England, topped destinations such as historical Maltese capital, Valletta, and the luxury safaris of South Africa. But which other destinations made Rough Guides’ list this year?

Rough Guides’ 18 best places to visit in 2018

18. Belize

A post shared by Carlo M (@jcarlo) on

17. Tunisia

16. Togian Islands

A post shared by Daniel Jones Stables (@danstabs) on

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

15. Palermo, Sicily

A post shared by Rough Guides (@roughguides) on

14. South Africa

A post shared by Konstantin Grebnev (@gk_aaa) on

13. Tbilisi, Georgia

12. Jordan

A post shared by stella417simon (@stellashj) on

11. South Korea

10. Sierra Leone

A post shared by Rough Guides (@roughguides) on

9. Chile

A post shared by Jorge (@instanjorge) on

8. New Orleans, United States

A post shared by Chip Carey (@chip_carey) on

7. Russia

6. Cuba

A post shared by Barneys New York (@barneysny) on

5. Wales

4. Valetta, Malta

A post shared by AxSin (@svjetski_putnik) on

3. Malawi

2. Civil Rights Trail, United States

1. Newcastle, England

A post shared by @jonnyrackham on