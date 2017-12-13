Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for incredible holiday destinations, you might consider somewhere like Alaska to catch a view of the Northern Lights, or Bali for those idyllic sandy beaches.

However, Rough Guides has somewhere in mind that’s a little less off the beaten track.

The travel guidebook publisher today released its list of the best places to visit in 2018 and the results are somewhat surprising.

As the host of next year’s The Great Exhibition of the North, Rough Guides has selected the city of Newcastle as the place to be next year. In doing so, it replaces India as Rough Guides’ top holiday tip.

While not necessarily the first place that springs to mind when considering where to visit next, the Geordie city has plenty to offer, with famously friendly locals and its notorious nightlife that fans of reality TV will be all too familiar with.

Newcastle, located in Northern England, topped destinations such as historical Maltese capital, Valletta, and the luxury safaris of South Africa. But which other destinations made Rough Guides’ list this year?

Rough Guides’ 18 best places to visit in 2018

18. Belize

A post shared by Carlo M (@jcarlo) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

17. Tunisia

The ancient Roman amphitheater in El Djem is spectacularly preserved. What’s even more impressive is how such a site on our planet can still be visited with no other tourists. Complete with it’s underground tunnel network where the gladiators used to enter the stadium from, it was such an amazing experience to imagine how it must have felt like being there 1800 years ago. El Djem, Tunisia. (29.11.2017) A post shared by OA 🌍👣 (@oia9) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:41am PST

16. Togian Islands

16. Togian Islands

A post shared by Daniel Jones Stables (@danstabs) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:55am PST

15. Palermo, Sicily

A post shared by Rough Guides (@roughguides) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:07am PST

14. South Africa

A post shared by Konstantin Grebnev (@gk_aaa) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:30am PST

13. Tbilisi, Georgia

A post shared by Екатерина (@katya_vesnush) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:37am PST

12. Jordan

A post shared by stella417simon (@stellashj) on Dec 13, 2017 at 6:48am PST

11. South Korea

A post shared by �—�—�Elizaveta Evgenievna�—�—� (@_bay_li) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:58am PST

10. Sierra Leone

A post shared by Rough Guides (@roughguides) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:04am PST

9. Chile

A post shared by Jorge (@instanjorge) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:05am PST

8. New Orleans, United States

A post shared by Chip Carey (@chip_carey) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:35am PST

7. Russia

A post shared by Natalia Alexandrovna💃🏼 (@blonde_n.a) on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:47am PST

6. Cuba

A post shared by Barneys New York (@barneysny) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

5. Wales

A post shared by Lizzie Cunningham (@lizzie_slymeat) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:50am PST

4. Valetta, Malta

A post shared by AxSin (@svjetski_putnik) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

3. Malawi

A post shared by Maria Schiffer (@eatingwithafrica) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

2. Civil Rights Trail, United States

The 16th Street Baptist Church, and a statue memorializing the four girls who died in its blast. These streets are steeped in history, and it was quite a powerful and surreal experience being there. #birmingham #alabama #civilrightstrail #civilrights #travelgram A post shared by Jenny Bright (@jbright2) on May 23, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

1. Newcastle, England