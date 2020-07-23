GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top big data influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in big data on Twitter during Q2 2020.

Biggest influencers in big data: The top ten in Q2 2020

1. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a B2B thought leader with extensive experience across enterprises sales, alliances, and business development. He currently serves as chief digital officer and advisor of NYDLA.ORG, a remote, distance/digital learning and collaboration association.

Kirstel highlights the challenges of data ingestion within the healthcare context, and also stated that enterprises are collecting massive amounts of data but do not how to leverage it effectively.

Twitter followers: 289,645

GlobalData influencer score: 100

Meddbase has spoken to @Forbes for this piece on the timely topic of wrangling #BigData within a healthcare context. Let us know what you would add to the discussion?https://t.co/2SrVJ7Yh4u#CloudComputing #HealthTech #meddbase — Meddbase – www.meddbase.com (@Meddbase) May 27, 2020

2. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist and a SAP technical lead at Accenture. With over 20 years of experience in SAP across project management and technology integration, Ganapathi specialises in areas such as deep learning, machine learning, data science, business design, and management consulting.

Ganapathi delves in areas such as how to approach the study of algorithms, how to build effective business strategies around it, and understanding the approximation by neural networks.

Twitter followers: 92,845

GlobalData influencer score: 94

3. Ronald van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald van Loon is a recognised thought leader in technologies including AI, big data, IoT, machine learning, deep learning, 5G, predictive analytics, cloud, edge and data science. He currently serves as principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects experts, businesses, and influencers to new audiences.

Loon discusses the application of the big data technology across industries including construction, healthcare, entertainment, and more.

Twitter followers: 226,358

GlobalData influencer score: 93

4. Marc R Gagné (@OttLegalRebels)

Marc R Gagné is a privacy and data governance advocate. Marc offers top-notch policy advice to the government and corporate clienteles alike. He also currently serves as member of the board of directors of the Privacy and Access Council of Canada since 2010.

A top technologist, Marc discusses why companies should start measuring data privacy risks to ensure compliance and avoid expensive privacy breaches.

Twitter followers: 73,151

GlobalData influencer score: 85

5. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is a principal data scientist and advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting company in the US. Kirk has been a professor of astrophysics and advisor at the national research labs and government facilities.

Borne recently provided a reference to space-efficient data structures and fast algorithms that are extremely useful in modern big data applications. The book introduces technology practitioners to the common uses of probabilistic data structures.

Twitter followers: 263,369

GlobalData influencer score: 83

6. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist and payment tech consultant. He is also the founder of Margaris Ventures, and serves on the Advisory Board of the wefox Group, a Europe-based insurtech start-up. He is the first international influencer to achieve ‘The Triple Crown’ ranking.

Margaris recently tweeted on the evolution of big data, how many more start-ups will behave and merge with one another or be acquired by established data-driven companies. The rapid progress in computer vision and natural language processing has also been accredited to big data, the article noted.

Twitter followers: 100,490

GlobalData influencer score: 81

7. Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers)

Yves Mulkers is a data strategist and the founder of 7wData. As a data integration specialist, Yves focuses on data organisation and data architecture capabilities of an organisation. His skills range from the Bits and Bytes up to enhancing data competitiveness and optimising business processes.

Yves recently tweeted on how companies need to be more focused on proprietary data—data that is unique to a company, how big data and IoT and interrelated, and how the re-use of qualitative data for innovation is an under-appreciated field.

Twitter followers: 96,914

GlobalData influencer score: 68

8. Mark Van Rijmenam (@VanRijmenam)

Mark Van Rijmenam is a blockchain consultant and the founder of big data blog Datafloq and Mavin, a content rating tool that helps fight misinformation, bots and trolls.

He has authored and co-authored many books such as Think Bigger – Developing a Successful Big Data Strategy for Your Business, Blockchain: Transforming Your Business and Our World, and The Organisation of Tomorrow, which discusses how AI, blockchain and big data turn every business into a data organisation.

Twitter followers: 46,648

GlobalData influencer score: 64

9. Michael Schiemer (@MikeSchiemer)

Michael Schiemer is a digital marketing expert, specialising in blogger outreach, SEO content writing, and micro-influencer marketing. He created the Bootstrap Business, formerly Schiemer Consulting that provided New England small businesses with digital marketing, social media and content opitmisation tools.

Twitter followers: 221,773

GlobalData influencer score: 62

10. Tamara McCleary (@TamaraMcCleary)

Tamara McCleary is the creator and CEO of Thulium, a global digital social media marketing agency. A technology futurist and advisor to leading global tech companies, Tamara is regarded as the top influential woman in MarTech and is among the top five social media influencers for technologies such as AI, robotics, and IoT.

Twitter followers: 308,431

GlobalData influencer score: 60

