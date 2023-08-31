Within the technology landscape, big data is fueling innovation and operational enhancement. From automated computing node replacement to sophisticated audio signal processing, patent filings mirror the industry’s commitment to tackling complex challenges. Meanwhile, strategic deals and evolving job market dynamics highlight the pivotal role of big data in reshaping the tech industry. The impact of big data extends beyond the technology domain, influencing various industries. GlobalData’s data and analytics market report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution different industry verticals in the data and analytics market. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding big data. It provides an overview of recent developments in big data-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of big data in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of big data are leveraging new technologies and applications to innovate and improve their businesses. Amazon.com Inc has patented a technique for automatic replacement of computing nodes in a virtual computer network. This technology allows for the replication of a primary computing node and the use of replica computing nodes in various ways, such as transparently replacing the primary node if it becomes unavailable.



Uniphore Software Systems Private Limited has patented a method and apparatus for identifying episodes in multi-party multimedia communication. This technology uses vision information, tonal information, and text information to determine a representative participation score (RPS) for participants and identifies episodes based on pronounced RPS movement.



Sonova Holding AG has patented a method for audio signal processing on a hearing system using a neural network. This technology processes input audio signals into output audio signals and determines a confidence parameter to steer the audio signal processing.



Barclays Plc has patented a data leakage prevention technology that uses computer-implemented methods for identifying and querying a bloom filter formed from representations of sensitive data.



VMware Inc has patented a metric-based monitoring system for computing instances. This technology uses a metric dependency graph knowledge base and machine learning models to recommend and output related metrics for monitoring applications.



Acquirers of these patents will benefit from advancements in big data technologies and applications. These technologies enable automatic replacement of computing nodes, identification of episodes in multimedia communication, audio signal processing with confidence parameters, data leakage prevention, and metric-based monitoring. These innovations will enhance the acquirer's ability to manage and analyze large volumes of data, improve communication and collaboration, optimize audio processing, protect sensitive data, and monitor computing instances effectively.

The industry experienced a 43% decline in the number of big data-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of big data-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 51% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in big data in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in big data. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of big data in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of big data-related deals in the technology industry grew by 0.60% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 2% drop in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 17% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 49%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 41%, emerged as the top big data-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 16% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 2% over the previous quarter. The other prominent big data roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 7% share in Q2 2023, and business and financial operations occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

International Business Machines, Orange, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Microsoft are among the top companies leading in big data hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of big data in technology industry

The US is the leading country in big data adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of big data-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, China, India, the UK and Canada also maintain significant positions in big data adoption within the technology industry.

In conclusion, the technology industry's ongoing innovation in big data is evident through a significant annual increase in patent applications. Strategic deals continue to underscore the industry's commitment to harnessing the potential of big data. While there are fluctuations in job postings, this reflects a dynamic job market adapting to the evolving landscape. Top companies remain dedicated to driving progress in big data, promising a bright future for technological advancements in this field.

