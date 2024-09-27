In early September 2024, Oracle announced that it is planning to build a gigawatt-scale data centre powered by three small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Equinix, one of the largest operators of data centres, which tech companies use for cloud and AI services, made a $25m pre-payment to Oklo, a nuclear power company, for power from SMRs.

SMRs are fun-size versions of large nuclear fission plants – they can come pre-built and are delivered on the back of a lorry. The site they operate on is no larger than a football field. Large companies with high energy demands can buy a dedicated SMR rather than buy SMR power indirectly through a power company.

Demand for SMRs

According to GlobalData’s power plants database, more than 200 SMRs have been ordered so far, many by corporates. Other tech companies buying SMRs include Standard Power, another data centre operator. Dow, a large chemicals company, has also put in an order.

NuScale, one of the early developers of SMRs, is targeting Big Tech. On its website it says SMRs are the ideal solution for AI, adding: “As the leader in small modular reactor technology, we are ready to meet the rapidly growing power needs of data centres and AI.” Alongside NuScale, the top SMR developers so far have been Last Energy, GE Hitachi, and X Energy. These companies have all secured orders for their SMRs.

Many of the SMRs that have been ordered are expected to be in place before 2030, helping companies that buy them to meet their 2030 targets.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Big Tech companies have set ambitious goals for their carbon emissions, with many aiming to be completely carbon-neutral by 2030. The benefits are not just on emissions, but also energy security. SMRs can provide a consistent power output and protect power-hungry companies from global energy shocks.

Microsoft backs fusion

Microsoft wants to be carbon-negative by 2030, but it has gone a step further than SMRs and has already put in an order for power from a nuclear fusion reactor.

Helion, which hopes to deliver a workable fusion reactor by 2028, has agreed to supply a modest 50MW to Microsoft. The privately owned company has received financial backing from the likes of OpenAI CEO Sam Altmann. It was one of several fusion startups that have made breakthroughs in developing fusion and raised funding from venture investors.

Other such startups include Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Zap Energy, and Generalfusion. New developments in fusion suggest that this futuristic source of power may not be too far away.

Traditional large scale models

More traditional large-scale nuclear fusion is also providing the odd investment opportunity.

In September, Microsoft financed the restart of the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor, a large nuclear fission plant that shut down in 2019.

Expect more companies, mainly from tech but also other energy-intensive sectors, to start putting in more orders for SMRs, and do not be surprised if a few large data centres and industrial sites start to adopt localised fusion reactors in the not-too-distant future.