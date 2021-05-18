GlobalData research has found the top companies trending in cloud computing based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named five of the top companies trending on cloud computing in Q1 2020.

Biggest companies trending on cloud computing: The top five

1. Microsoft – 1,767 mentions

Microsoft is a technology company involved in the development and licensing of software products, services, and devices apart from offering support services for these products. Its key product offerings are operating systems for computing devices, server applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools and video games. The company also offers cloud-based solutions like Azure, Microsoft Office 365 and Xbox LIVE.

Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, US. Cybersecurity, ‘in cloud’ feature to assist businesses and education customers, new offerings in Teams were some of the discussions that took place on Twitter around Microsoft in Q1 2021.

Mary Jo Foley, a writer and editor of the All about Microsoft blog at ZDNet, a technology news website, shared an article on Microsoft’s efforts to synchronise the accessibility of cloud to users of Windows 10 through a new settings. The feature known as cloud config will be available to existing PCs operating on Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise or Windows 10 Education and is being deployed using Microsoft Endpoint Manager. The feature targets the customers with simplified needs for productivity and browsing such as small businesses and educational institutions.

Microsoft is continuing to try to simplify the management of Windows 10 PCs for businesses and education customers, this time with a new collection of settings called 'in cloud.' https://t.co/5kLXH7oPZl — Mary Jo Foley (@maryjofoley) February 2, 2021

2. Alphabet Inc – 1,364 mentions

Alphabet Inc is a holding company involved in the acquisition and operation of different companies. It is also the parent company of technology company, Google, which offers services such as search, ads, maps, YouTube, cloud, and other hardware products. The Other Bets segment of the company involves the sale of Internet and television services through Google Fiber, Nest, Waymo and Verily.

Alphabet Inc is headquartered in Mountain View, California, US. Google Cloud comparisons with competitors and its 2020 revenue, and Ford choosing Google Cloud as preferred vendor were some of the key discussions that took place on Twitter over Alphabet in Q1 2021.

Mark Thiele, CEO and founder of Edgevana Inc, an online marketplace platform for data center services, shared an article on Google reporting an operating loss of $5.61bn for its cloud business in 2020. Alphabet is investing heavily in expanding the sales staff of Google Cloud business to diversify its revenue, which currently comes mainly from advertising. This is the first time Alphabet has revealed revenue for the cloud unit, as it remains a distant competitor to Microsoft and Amazon, which are the top cloud providers in the world.

#Google Cloud lost $5.61 billion on $13.06 billion revenue last year < Doing #cloud isn’t easy https://t.co/cqJKuivdxU — Mark Thiele #BLM (@mthiele10) February 3, 2021

3. Amazon.com – 1,124 mentions

Amazon.com is an ecommerce company that provides its services through its Amazon.com website. It also provides cloud computing services through Amazon Web Services (AWS) and digital streaming services through Prime Video apart from other services. The products and services offered by the AWS segment include analytics, advertising and marketing, financial servicing, gaming, media and entertainment, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), serverless computing, enterprise applications, and storage.

Amazon.com is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, US. AWS partnership with space companies for data collection, investment in big data start-up Databricks and Amazon CloudWatch were some of the discussion points around the company on Twitter in the first quarter of 2021.

Kirk Borne, a data scientist, shared an article on AWS partnering with space companies through its aerospace and satellite solutions division to improve the efficiency of data collection, distribution and analysis. The process will enable data transmission at a faster rate and enable the data to be relevant to customers.

4. Plurasight LLC – 1,102 mentions

Plurasight LLC is a developer and provider of educational and skill development software products. The company’s cloud-based skills platform powered by the proprietary machine-learning software, Iris, provides a curated list of learning courses, online courses, and skill assessment programmes. It also offers video tutorials for Java developers and programmers enabling them to close the skills gaps in areas such as customer relationship management (CRM), cloud computing, iOS, networking, and security.

Pluralsight is headquartered in Farmington, Utah, US. Pluralsight’s webinar on cloud computing and security challenges was discussed widely on Twitter in Q1 2021.

Kevin L. Jackson, a cloud computing thought leader, tweeted about the webinar on cloud computing and security challenges with Pluralsight. The webinar focused on the value of new cloud model, addressing important cloud cybersecurity concerns and how businesses can leverage the technology to achieve business goals.

@zekeLabs, Join my regional webinar presentation of #CloudComputing and the #Security Challenge w/ @Pluralsight on March 3rd at 12 pm Australian EDT as we discuss the business value of the cloud model. https://t.co/GbzNHZDIcj — Kevin L. Jackson (@Kevin_Jackson) February 24, 2021

5. Oracle Corp – 548 mentions

Oracle Corp is a provider of products and services including applications and infrastructure offering that address all aspects of enterprise information technology (IT) environments. The company’s business is divided into Oracle Cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Oracle Cloud Services include Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). They provide software, hardware and support services to enable customers to reduce upgrades, move workloads between cloud and IT environment and reduce the time to innovation.

Oracle is headquartered in Redwood City, California, US. Oracle’s new cloud offering, Gen2 cloud infrastructure and top cloud database were popular discussions on the company on Twitter in Q1.

Fawad Khan, a cloud and digital transformation leader, shared an article on who among the current cloud service providers such as Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft or SAP will be leaders in the cloud-database sector, which is growing rapidly. Approximately 75% of all databases are expected to be migrated to the cloud by 2022, according to estimates from Gartner, a research and advisory company. The potential of the sector has intensified competition in the industry with new start-ups such as Cockroach, Databricks, and MongoDB attracting investments, the article noted.