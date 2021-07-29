GlobalData research has found the top influencers in future infrastructure based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people and companies in future infrastructure on Twitter during Q2 2021.

Biggest influencers in future infrastructure: The top ten in Q2 2021

Guidaautonoma is a technologist who blogs about driverless, autonomous and self-driving cars on the online publishing platform Medium. He covers news and content on the potential of autonomous vehicles to disrupt the mobility sector. He believes that lack of infrastructure and legislation is impacting the transition of all forms of mobility to electric.

Twitter followers: 7,371

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is the principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network connecting experts to tech, artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and data enthusiasts. He is also the advisory board member and big data and analytics course advisor at Simplilearn, an education management company offering digital skills training.

Van Loon also served as director of Advertisement, an information and technology services company, which was acquired by Digital Power, a company specialising in data analytics technical web analytics and data engineering, in 2019.

Twitter followers: 244,728

GlobalData influencer score: 67

3. Evan Kirstel (@EvanKirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a B2B technology influencer with 30 years of experience in sales, telecom, and information technology. He currently serves as the chief digital evangelist and co-founder of eViRa Health, a marketing and advertising firm dealing in product development, consulting, and software engineering services. He specialises in areas such as mobile technology, cloud, and voice/video/web collaboration.

Kirstel also works as a social media business strategist and advisor for UCStrategies.com, a telecommunications company catering to vendors, enterprises, and others in the unified communications area.

Twitter followers: 301,284

GlobalData influencer score: 64

China’s army of robotic rollers paving a road to future infrastructure https://t.co/6wTudkjrhR pic.twitter.com/4yTNbguOA4 — Evan Kirstel the $B2B Techfluencer (@EvanKirstel) June 30, 2021

4. Marcell Vollmer (@mvollmer1)

Marcell Vollmer is the partner and director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a management consultancy, where he leads teams that provide support to clients on various aspects such as business strategy, digital transformation and restructuring.

Vollmer was also the chief innovation officer of Celonis, a computer software company, where he helped partners and customers implement digital transformative strategies worldwide.

Twitter followers: 76,074

GlobalData influencer score: 61

Sarah-Jayne Gratton is a technology evangelist specialising in technologies such as AI, internet of things (IoT), machine learning, agritech, and mixed reality. She is a full-time partner of The Influencers, a marketing and advertising agency that focuses on content creation and management as well as influencer partnerships.

Gratton is also the host and producer of TechUncorked, a technology innovation show, which features the latest discussions on emerging tech and interviews with renowned experts.

Twitter followers: 162,040

GlobalData influencer score: 58

6. Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore)

Glen Gilmore is a technology futurist specialising in areas such as digital marketing, transformation and training. He is principal of the Gilmore Business Network, a consultancy focused on offering branding, compliance, content marketing and crisis communication strategies.

Gilmore is also the founding faculty of the digital marketing executive programmes at Rutgers University School of Business, where he teaches in areas such as emerging tech, global social media law, brand management, crisis communications and digital marketing.

Twitter followers: 289,567

GlobalData influencer score: 58

7. Sally Eaves (@sallyeaves)

Sally Eaves is a blockchain consultant and global strategy advisor on emerging tech including AI, fintech, IoT, and blockchain. She is the senior policy advisor for the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, a non-profit think tank working with cybersecurity experts worldwide to provide advisory services, publish policy papers, and conduct research on cyber challenges.

Eaves also works as principal impact and philanthropy advisor at aXpire, which builds software solutions for equity firms and hedge funds.

Twitter followers: 119,333

GlobalData influencer score: 58

8. Antonio Vieira Santos (@AkwyZ)

Antonio Vieira Santos is an innovation broker specialising in areas such as future of work, digital inclusion, social business, diversity, sustainability, and social media engagement. He is the social media business evangelist at Atos, an information and technology services company providing cybersecurity, high performance computing, cloud, and other end-to-end solutions to different industries located across 73 countries.

Antonio also co-founded The Digital Transformation Lab, a network of researchers and consultants working towards delivering digital transformation strategies. His current projects revolve around IoT, digital inclusion, accessibility and co-working.

Twitter followers: 75,141

GlobalData influencer score: 56

How to create a more resilient urban landscape? #Digitalization is essential if we are to make our infrastructure truly smart and build a foundation of long-term adaptability and resiliency in our cities. https://t.co/1tZSZTHzUu #smartcities #smartbuildings via @Siemens — 🟣 Antonio Vieira Santos #CMD21 (@AkwyZ) June 23, 2021

9. Harold Sinnott (@HaroldSinnott)

Harold Sinnott is a technologist specialising in areas such as emerging technologies and digital transformation. He is currently working as a consultant for B2B clients, helping them drive their content development, influencer marketing, and social media strategies. He has extensive experience working in different industries including healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications.

Sinnott previously served as director of human resources for Telefónica, a telecommunications company focused at providing data and digital services.

Twitter followers: 81,763

GlobalData influencer score: 56

Jean-Baptiste Lefevre is the chief digital and social media officer of ChoYou, a marketing and advertising company driven by many tech experts ranging from developers, distributors to integrators.

A growth hacker and social media manager, Lefevre also served as a senior consultant for Merkutio, a consultancy that provides executive support, communication, coaching, and training services.

Twitter followers: 83,115

GlobalData influencer score: 53

Methodology

GlobalData’s influencer identification framework identifies influencers based on relevance; size of network, connections and followers; engagement levels with their content and analysis and input from sector experts. Influencers are then evaluated on a series of specific topic-related keywords used over the period and weighted by engagement metrics.