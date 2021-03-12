GlobalData research has found the top influencers in robotics based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in robotics on Twitter during Q4 2020.

1. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is the principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an analyst and influencer network that enables experts and businesses to interact and collaborate with each other and new audiences. He is regarded as a notable expert in data analytics and digital transformation.

Loon is also an advisory board member for Simplilearn, an online platform for digital skills training and has previously worked as the director of Advertisement, an information technology and services company.

Twitter followers: 240,344

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Evan Kirstel (@EvanKirstel)

Evan Kirstel is the co-founder and chief digital evangelist of the eViRa Health, a digital healthcare marketing company. He also serves as a social media business advisor to UCStrategies, a telecommunications company.

Kirstel has worked with B2B technology brands such as Intel, AT&T Business, Qualcomm, Samsung and Ericsson to generate business insights and improve visibility across social media in areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, health tech, artificial intelligence (AI), remote work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G.

Twitter followers: 298,049

GlobalData influencer score: 66

3. Marcell Vollmer (@mvollmer1)

Marcell Vollmer is a partner and director at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a management consulting company. He is responsible for advising executive teams on the entire spectrum of digital transformation, business models, restructuring and reorganisation.

Vollmer previously worked as chief innovation officer at Celonis, a computer software company, and as chief digital officer for SAP, a software and technology solutions company, where he supported clients in developing and executing digital transformation strategies.

Twitter followers: 69,846

GlobalData influencer score: 63

4. Iain Brown (@IainLJBrown)

Iain Brown is the head of data science at SAS, a business analytics software and services company. He is also working as an adjunct professor of marketing analytics at the University of Southampton.

Brown is also an active member of the Operational Research (OR) Society that awarded him the title of Associate Fellow of the OR Society (AFORS) for his contribution to the OR field. He has previously worked as senior risk analyst at Lloyds Banking Group, a financial services group.

Twitter followers: 115,922

GlobalData influencer score: 62

5. Harold Sinnott (@HaroldSinnott)

Harold Sinnott is a social media and digital marketing consultant. He specialises in organisational design, digital marketing, future of work, automation, 5G, cybersecurity, emerging technologies and more.

Previously, he served as the director of human resources in Telefonica, a telecommunications company, and director of human resources for the Latin American region for Brightstar Corp., a provider of end-to-end lifecycle management solutions for mobile devices.

Twitter followers: 77,078

GlobalData influencer score: 57

6. Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore)

Glen Gilmore is the principal at the Gilmore Business Network, through which he provides consultations and advises on digital marketing and transformation. He also serves as an independent consultant for Gerson Lerman Group, an insight network connecting decision makers with experts across the world.

Gilmore is the founding faculty of Digital Marketing Executive Programs at Rutgers University School of Business where he teaches courses on brand management, emerging tech, and social media law among others.

Twitter followers: 293,229

GlobalData influencer score: 52

7. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist and advisor to several companies including wefox Group, an insurtech company, and SparkLabs Global, a venture capital and private equity firm. He is the founder, advisor and board member of Margaris Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Margaris also serves as an advisory board member of GENTWO, which provides securitisation as a service to its B2B clients, and as a board member of Canopy, a fintech company, and mediastalker, a media content digital protection and cybersecurity company.

Twitter followers: 107,646

GlobalData influencer score: 52

8. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is a principal data scientist and executive advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, a provider of technology and management consulting services. He is also on the advisory board of Syntasa, a computer software company and is the vice president of ARIES Scientific, a non-profit organisation focused on space and earth education and research programmes.

Borne has previously served as advisory board member for Soft10 Inc, a predictive analytical services company.

Twitter followers: 274,077

GlobalData influencer score: 48

9. Nige Willson (@nigewillson)

Nige Willson is a founding partner at AwakenAI, a personal advisory company specialising in artificial intelligence and machine learning and a founding editorial board member at Springer Nature, a publishing group.

Willson is also a co-founder of We and AI, a non-government civil and social organisation, and serves as a chief advisory board member of Marktech Post, an artificial intelligence platform offering latest insights on machine learning, deep learning, and data science research.

Twitter followers: 57,618

GlobalData influencer score: 48

10. Hassan Rashidi (@DrHassanRashidi)

Hassan Rashidi is an engineering advisor at WiseMedTech, a medical technology company and a lecturer at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Rashidi specialises in nanotechnology, 3D printing, automotive engineering, product development and more. He delivers seminars and keynote speeches on engineering and technology, manufacturing systems, technology selection and automation. He also provides knowledge and insights to companies, engineers, and students on product development process.

Twitter followers: 85,522

GlobalData influencer score: 47

Methodology

GlobalData’s influencer identification framework identifies influencers based on relevance; size of network, connections and followers; engagement levels with their content and analysis and input from sector experts. Influencers are then evaluated on a series of specific topic-related keywords used over the period and weighted by engagement metrics.